One of this year's last remaining anticipated Black Friday ads has finally been leaked online. GameStop's holiday deals come courtesy of Bfads.net, and they include some of the best gaming-related deals available this year.

Besides $50 off new consoles, the store is also offering steep savings on new games, controllers and up to 85% off all downloadable PC games. Some of the deals listed are not yet available on GameStop's website, but we'll add links when they 're available online.

Here's some of the best deals the store has to offer:

Consoles and gaming platforms

— Xbox One S Gears of War 4 bundle: $299 (total savings of $50)

— Xbox One S console: $249.99 to $899.99 (total savings of $50 on any new console)

— PlayStation Slim Uncharted 4 bundle: $249 (total savings of $50)

— PlayStation 4 console with 500GB: $224 (total savings of $45)

— Xbox Minecraft bundle (includes Minecraft favourite pack, builder's pack and Windows 10 beta): $249.99 (total savings of $50)

— Nintendo 3DS Super Mario: $99 (total savings not available)

— Pre-owned Nintendo Wii: $39.99 (total savings not available)

— Pre-owned PlayStation 3 Slim: $119.99 (total savings of $20)

— Pre-owned Xbox 360 Slim: $99 (total savings of $20)

Controllers and accessories

— Call of Duty stunt drone: $49 (total savings of $20)

— Nyko charge block duo: $24.99 (total savings of $5)

— Xbox Fusion Pro controller: $29.99 (total savings of $40)

— Turtle Beach Ear Force XO or Turtle Stealth 420 headset: $49.99 (total savings of $30)

— Astro pro headset: $199.99 (total savings $50)

— Advanced 8-piece gamer's accessory kit (includes stereo headset, power dock, joystick, 10-inch charge cable, batter packs and protective cover): $39.99 (total savings of $20)

— PlayStation 4 gold DualShock 4 controller: $64.99 (total savings not available)

— PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controller: $39.99 (total savings of $40)

— Xbox One wireless controller: $49.99 (total savings of $10)

— Xbox One NFL face-off wireless controller: $49.99 (total savings of $10)

— Steam Machine controller (with free case): $34.99 (total savings of $15)

— Up to 75% off ThinkGeek products

— Alienware Steam Machine i7 (with 8GB memory and 1TB): $374.99 (total savings of $375)

— Shoppers who sell their used games, consoles and other accessories to GameStop will get a 20% credit toward new purchases (cash trades not included).

Games

(PlayStation and Xbox)

— Battleborn: $9.99 (total savings of $20)

— Battlefield 1: $39.99 (total savings of $20)

— Call of Duty: Legacy Edition: $59.99 (total savings of $20)

— Deus Ex: Mankind Divided: $9.99 (total savings of $20)

— Far Cry Primal: $24.99 (total savings of $25)

— Gears of War 4: $34.99 (total savings of $25)

— Guitar Hero Live Supreme Party: $49.99 (total savings $30)

— Just Cause: $19.99 (total savings of $20)

— Mafia III: $39.99 (total savings of $20)

— Madden '17: $39.99 (total savings of $20)

— NHL '17: $39.99 (total savings of $20)

— Titanfall 2: $39.99 (total savings of $20)

(Nintendo or PC)

— Up to 85% off all PC game downloads

— Sega 3-D Classic Collection (Nintendo only): $19.99 (total savings of $5)

— Sonic Boom: Fire & Ice (Nintendo only): $29.99 (total savings of $10)

— Super Mario Star Rush (Nintendo only): $39.99 (total savings of $10)

— LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Nintendo only): $14.99 (total savings of $5)

