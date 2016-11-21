It is almost Black Friday and you will need a strategy for how to maximize savings if you intend to shop, assuming you plan to at all.

Given the cutthroat competition for consumer dollars, a number of chains and department stores are planning to open early enough so you won't have to wait until Friday to start shopping — provided you wake up from your food coma in time.

Here's a complete rundown of the stores that will be open earliest on Black Friday: The list includes hardcore shops like GameStop and AC More, which will open their doors at 5 a.m. Friday. Plus we include some that will be open on Thursday.

All information is via deals aggregator BestBlackFriday.

Stores open on Thanksgiving:

Bass Pro Shops – Open on Thanksgiving from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for most locations, and 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. Black Friday.

Best Buy – Opens on Thanksgiving at 5 p.m. and at 8 a.m. Black Friday.

Dick's Sporting Goods – Open on Thanksgiving from 6 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Dollar General – Opens on Thanksgiving at 7 a.m.

Five Below – Open Thanksgiving from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. and on Black Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fossil – Opens on Thanksgiving at 9 p.m. and extends overnight into Black Friday.

JCPenney – Open from 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving till 5 p.m. on Black Friday.

Kohl's – Opens on Thanksgiving at 6 p.m. although the biggest sales end at 1 p.m. Friday.

Kmart – Open on Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then from 7 p.m. Thanksgiving through 2 p.m. Black Friday.

Macy's – Open on Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. and starting at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Michael's –Open on Thanksgiving from 6 p.m. to Midnight and from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday.

Modell's – Open on Thanksgiving starting at 6 p.m. and on Black Friday at 6 a.m., though hours will vary by region,

Old Navy – Open on Thanksgiving starting at 4 p.m and until Midnight on Black Friday.

Sears — Opens on Thanksgiving at 6 p.m. through Midnight and starting at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Shoe Carnival – Open on Thanksgiving from 6 p.m. through Midnight and starting at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Shopko – Opens starting on Thanksgiving at 4 p.m. and then overnight until 1 p.m. on Black Friday.

Target - Open starting on Thanksgiving at 6 p.m. until either 10 p.m., 11 p.m., or Midnight on Black Friday.

Toys R Us – Open from Thanksgiving at 5 p.m. through 11 p.m. on Black Friday.

ULTA – Open on Thanksgiving from 6 p.m. through 2 a.m. and then from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Walgreens – Open on Thanksgiving from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m..

Walmart – Opens on Thanksgiving at 6 p.m.

Black Friday 2016 store hours:

Academy Sports + Outdoors – Opens at 5 a.m.

AC Moore – Opens at 5 a.m. (most stores; restrictions on mall and plaza stores)

Bed Bath and Beyond – Opens at 6 a.m.

BJ's Wholesale Club – Opens at 7 a.m.

Burlington – Opens at 7 a.m.

Chico's – Opens at 7 a.m. unless different mall hours apply.

Costco – Opens at 9 a.m.

eBay – Sales start at 12 a.m. and with new deals announced every two hours.

GameStop – Opens at 5 a.m.

Gardner-White Furniture – Opens at 8 a.m.

Guitar Center – Opens at 6 a.m. Friday; Sale continues through Nov. 27.

Hobby Lobby – Open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Home Depot – Opens at 6 a.m.

HomeGoods – Opens at 7 a.m.

Jos. A. Bank – Opens at 8 a.m. to 9 p.m

La-Z-Boy – Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lowe's – Opens at 6 a.m.

Marshalls – Most stores will open at 7 a.m.

Navy Exchange — Most stores will open at 5 a.m.

Office Depot and OfficeMax – Opens at 6 a.m.

Patagonia – Normal Hours

Petco – Most stores open 7 a.m. with some opening at 8 a.m. or 9 a.m.

PetSmart – Opens from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.; although doorbuster sales end at noon.

Pier 1 Imports – Opens from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Publix – Open from 7 a.m until either 10 p.m. or 11 p.m., depending on location.

Raymour & Flanigan – Open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rite Aid – Most stores will open at 7 a.m.

Sam's Club – Opens at 7 a.m

Sierra Trading Post – Opens at 6 a.m.

Staples – Opens at 6 a.m.

The Original Mattress Factory – Opens at 10 a.m. until either 8 p.m. or 9 p.m.

T.J. Maxx – Most stores will open at 7 a.m.

Tractor Supply – Opens at 6 a.m.

Of course, store hours will vary based on region, especially if your local branch is part of a mall which keeps its own hours. That's why it's always important to call ahead and confirm the hours ahead of time, particularly if you plan on camping out.

Lastly, be sure to run a few online searches for any items you're thinking about getting on Black Friday — since many stores run discounted items online before they're available in stores. That way you will also not have to worry about whether your desired item is in stock.