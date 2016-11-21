The best 'Overwatch' Black Friday 2016 deals: Sales for PS4, Xbox One and PC

If you've got your eyes on a copy of Blizzard's multiplayer shooter Overwatch following the free weekend on PS4, Xbox One and PC, several retailers are selling it for just $35 in honor of Black Friday.

Overwatch Black Friday deals

Call it a bait and switch if you want, but the cheapest copy of Overwatch you'll be able to get is available directly from Blizzard: Overwatch is on sale at the $35 Black Friday price point for PS4, Xbox One and PC. It will remain at that price until Nov. 28.

PlayOverwatch/YouTub The kid from the 'Overwatch' cinematic trailer looking through a storefront's glass at a new copy of 'Overwatch,' and definitely NOT at Doomfist's glove.

Amazon and Best Buy are offering Overwatch at that same price point: Amazon already has Overwatch listed for $35, but Best Buy's sale will be available Thursday to Saturday.

This is by far the cheapest we've seen of a new copy of Overwatch, so if you've been considering getting yourself a copy, now would be the time.

