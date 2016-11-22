Donald Trump returns to Twitter taunts after laying out his presidential agenda
Getty Images

Donald Trump returns to Twitter taunts after laying out his presidential agenda

By Tom McKay
 | 

Just hours after Republican President-elect Donald Trump posted a video detailing his agenda for the first 100 days of his presidency, promising to rebuild the middle class and "make America great again" for all, he started tweeting again.

In one message posted at 9:14 p.m. Eastern, Trump excoriated the media for reporting on the major conflicts of interest his new office poses with respect to his global business empire, saying "only the crooked media makes this a big deal!"

In a second posted at 9:22 p.m. Eastern, Trump suggested Nigel Farage, the far-right U.K. Independence Party leader who aggressively pushed the Brexit referendum which resulted in the U.K. leaving the European Union, would make an ideal ambassador to the U.S.

While Trump promised earlier in November to be "restrained" on Twitter as president-elect, recent weeks have seen the future leader attack the cast of the Broadway musical Hamilton and NBC's Saturday Night Live as well as misleadingly claim he stopped the migration of a Ford manufacturing plant to Mexico.

So in other words, it does not seem like Trump plans on slowing down on the post button.

Share:
Tom McKay
By Tom McKay
Related stories by this author

Recommended Video

These Parkland survivors are helping students have a voice at the ballet box

March 7, 2018

In Other News

Related Coverage