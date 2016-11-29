Pokémon Go's Gen 2 update might be right around the corner, so it's time for players to start thinking about how the Pokémon that appeared in Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver will fit into Pokémon Go.

When Gen 2 Pokémon are inevitably added to Pokémon Go, trainers will have to assess the potential of almost 100 new Pokémon. That's a lot of candidates to audition for spots on your gym attacker and gym defender squads. Thankfully, the Pokémon Go experts at GamePress are ready to give you a head start.

GamePress/Pokémon Go Database The 'Pokémon Go' experts at GamePress already have tools by which trainers can learn about the upcoming Gen 2 Pokémon.

Pokémon Go Gen 2 list: We know who, but not when

The Pokémon Go series derives its basic values for Pokémon from the "main games," and we already know the max CP of the Gen 2 Pokémon from Pokémon Silver and Pokémon Gold. So we can sift the GamePress data by CP and take a look at the likely best endgame Gen 2 Pokémon for Pokémon Go.

Keep in mind that max CP ratings from Pokémon Silver and Pokémon Gold will not necessarily translate literally into Pokémon Go. The GamePress list gives you a rough idea as to which Gen 2 Pokémon to get excited for.

The Pokémon Company/Pokémon Official Gen 2 Pokémon Celebi, Tyranitar, Lugia and Ho-oH are all at the end of the list, and therefore likely endgame 'Pokémon in Pokémon Go'.

Pokémon Go Gen 2 list: These are the Pokémon to look out for

We can cross-reference the GamePress data against the Pokédex on the official Pokémon site and give ourselves a crash course in which Pokémon to look out for on fresh safaris following the inevitable Gen 2 update.

In Gen 2, as in Gen 1, the Pokémon at the end of the list tend to be more powerful than Pokémon at the beginning of the list. Celebi, Tyranitar, Lugia, and Ho-Oh (numbers 248 through 251 on the list) are also the Gen 2 Pokémon that have the highest CP, according to the GamePress data.

It also stands to reason that these Pokémon will likely be rarer than Pokémon with lower CP. In other words, don't count on seeing many Celebi, Tyranitar, Lugia or Ho-Oh out in the wild. You might wind up having better luck hatching these species from eggs. That is, assuming all four species can even hatch from eggs in Gen 2.

GamePress/Pokémon Go Database Meet some of the adorable Gen 2 Pokémon you will likely be plagued with in 'Pokémon Go'

Pokémon Go Gen 2 list: Here's the Pokémon you might actually catch

Rather than setting your sights on the high-CP, rare Pokemon from Gen 2, why not get to know some of the Gen 2 Pokemon on the other end of the CP scale? After all, they're likely to be some of the most common Pokemon that Pokemon Go players meet when Gen 2 is patched in.

To put it another way, Shuckle, Sunkern and Pichu could be to Gen 2 what Pidgey, Rattata and Weedle were to Gen 1. It's not the worst potential fate considering how freaking cute Pichu is.

GamePress/Pokémon Go Database Awww. Who does he remind you of?

