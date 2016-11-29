The public test region for Blizzard's multiplayer shooter Overwatch received an update on Tuesday afternoon, adding the brand-new control map Oasis, which was first revealed at BlizzCon. Not only does Oasis have jump pads that can be used to traverse the map in new ways, but it also adds an environmental hazard that's new to Overwatch: traffic.

ALE DA BEST/YouTube/Giphy/Blizzard Entertainment New 'Overwatch' map Oasis on the PTR

Here's a GIF of that sweet jump pad mentioned earlier:

Overwatch PTR update patch notes

According to the Overwatch website, the only new thing added in Tuesday's patch was the Oasis map. Here's the relevant part from the patch notes:

New Control Map: Oasis

Oasis is one of the world's most advanced cities, a shining jewel rising from the Arabian Desert. A monument to human ingenuity and invention, researchers and academics from around the region came together to found a city dedicated to scientific progress without restraints. The city and its inhabitants are governed by the Ministries, a collection of brilliant minds who possess many secrets that have attracted the interest of powerful organizations from around the world.



Symmetra rework still needs more time on the PTR

Those of you who were hoping the scheduled maintenance on Blizzard's servers might mean Symmetra's redesigned abilities would be making their way to the live version of Overwatch will probably be disappointed to hear she's not quite ready for prime time.

Blizzard Entertainmemtn Symmetra in 'Overwatch'

"We want to keep testing Symmetra on the PTR for a bit still," Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan said in post on Blizzard's forums on Tuesday.

Whether that means Symmetra's new toolkit is still actively being tweaked or whether Blizzard just wants to keep an eye on her stats for a bit longer remains to be seen, but she should be patched in soon — perhaps in another week or two.

