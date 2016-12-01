Black Lives Matter wants to help you avoid these five traps in difficult talks about race

The Black Lives Matter movement is coming to the aid of those who have been weary of having difficult conversations about race, in the three weeks since Donald Trump shocked liberals, progressives and even conservatives with his ascent to the White House.

While many people have expressed befuddlement over the seemingly frayed state of race relations in the U.S., others have wondered how they will go home for the holidays and avoid potentially incendiary talks with family about racism, police brutality and the mainstreaming of white nationalism.

Janaya Khan, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Canada, has those people covered. In a video guide released Tuesday on YouTube, Khan, who identifies as black, queer and gender-nonconforming, breaks down the typical roadblocks that derail conversations about race, violence and BLM.

"Now, more than ever, we need to have these kinds of courageous conversations, so that we can look to change and grow and intervene where is necessary," Khan said in the video. "The movement can't grow unless you grow with it."

Here are the five roadblocks that Khan highlights:

Derailment

Minimization

Reduction

Tokenism

Hurt

To hear Khan's suggestions on how to respond to each of those roadblocks, check out the full video below.