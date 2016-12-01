'Breitbart' readers dump cereal in anger after Kellogg Co. pulls advertising

Right-wing site Breitbart, the self-declared platform for the loosely organized movement of far-right activists and white nationalists called the alt-right, is organizing a "war" on the Kellogg Co. after the cereal manufacturer ceased advertising on its site.

Kellogg pulled advertising from Breitbart on Tuesday, citing concerns the news site isn't "aligned with our values as a company," Bloomberg reported. In response, Breitbart published a scathing call for a reverse boycott titled "#DumpKelloggs: Breakfast brand blacklists Breitbart, declares hate for 45,000,000 readers."

"If you serve Kellogg's products to your family, you are serving up bigotry at your breakfast table," Breitbart editor-in-chief Alexander Marlow said, according to the Guardian.

In response, Breitbart readers flooded Twitter with beleaguered comments — even posting photos of themselves dumping the Kellogg brand's cereal in trash cans, sink drains and toilets.

Operation #DumpKelloggs 1) open up ur pantry 2) grab all Kellogg's products 3) throw them in dumpster

DumpKelloggs: Breakfast Brand Blacklists Breitbart, Declares Hate for 45,000,000 Readers - Breitbart https://t.co/idqNFqCpCM

Pity the nitwit bullying management of @KelloggCompany is too STUPID to realize AMERICA has choices too. WE WILL #DumpKelloggs #MAGA

Far-Left Kellogg's Company: You Are Not "Aligned with Our Values as a Company." #DumpKelloggs @KelloggCompany @KelloggsUS

Corporations think they own people of our country! Boycott Kelloggs products! Protest w/ your wallet! #DumpKelloggs https://t.co/SQCUd5mp3Y

DumpKelloggs is trending now. Ignoring 45,000,000 ppl @KelloggsUS is not smart. Average, normal family here that won't be using ur products

dumpkelloggs why would you alienate paying customers? Next you are going to call the people who give you money deplorable.

If we ate Kellogg's stuff before, we don't now. It's not about Breitbart. It's about choosing a side. And we will too .#DumpKelloggs

I haven't bought anything Kellogg's for over a decade. Trashy company, trashy, unhealthy products. #DumpKelloggs

#DumpKelloggs participants cited a more than 2% decrease in the company's stock prices Wednesday as evidence of their victory, but as Dealbreaker's Owen Davis tweeted, the decrease seemed to be tied to an industrywide adjustment affecting other companies like General Mills.

So in other words, the protest doesn't seem to have accomplished anything.

In response, the alt-right crowd was mostly met with mockery from other Twitter denizens.

DumpKelloggs To REALLY show the SJWs: buy a box of cereal, throw it in the dumpster & get in the dumpster with the cereal. Take a video!

DumpKelloggs Wow, Kellogg's milkboarding an employee who spoke in favor of Breitbart https://t.co/1f7FWmr2By

Folks who want you to #DumpKelloggs want you to switch to one of these brands:

Hang on, I can eat junk food AND piss off Breitbart's Nazis at the same time? PASS ME THEM THERE POP TARTS! #DumpKelloggs

As Bloomberg reported, other brands have chosen to stick by Breitbart, such as Nissan, which released a statement saying its "advertising is not intended to be a political commentary and there are no plans to change the advertising mix at this time."