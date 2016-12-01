Pokémon Go's nest locations are on the move again! Are you one of the fearsome Pokémon hunters that will chart the course for all to follow because you like dropping waypoints on maps?

The Pokémon Go experts at the Silph Road have reported the eighth nest migration. The Global Nest Atlas developed by the Silph Research group, one of the best third-party Pokémon tracking tools on the web, is already processing reports on the best places to find the Pokémon you're looking for.

Pokémon Go nest location changes: Migrations mean wiping the maps clean

There hasn't been a proper Pokémon tracker in Pokémon Go since the game was launched in July. Niantic has been developing variations of a tracker that measures the distance between player and Pokémon they are tracking, using a vague icon of up to three footprints. The system has always been a struggle to understand, and not very useful as a result.

Third-party tools for tracking Pokémon that scraped data from the Pokémon Go servers were immensely popular for a brief period after the game's release. Then developer Niantic forced those data tracker services to shut down.

Crowdsourced data aggregation tools like the Global Nest Atlas have become Pokémon Go players' next best alternative. But every time the nests migrate, all that data has to be rebuilt from scratch.

Silph Research group/The Silph Road Possible Pokemon reports awaiting verification in grey and verified reports added in color, on the Global Nest Atlas migration tracking tool.

Pokémon Go nest location changes: How to report Pokémon sightings after migrations

You have to join the Silph Road community in order to contribute data to the Global Nest Atlas. Once you've signed in you can select the Pokémon species and nest you want to report. "Nests" in Pokémon Go are locations on the map where the same species of Pokémon is unusually plentiful.

There are three different kinds of nests. At a cluster spawn nest, many individual Pokémon of the same species appear simultaneously and on a predictable schedule. Frequent spawn area and frequent spawn point nests are more concerned with individual Pokémon spawns that take place within a predictable schedule and area.

Silph Research Group/The Silph Road The Global Nest Atlas allows contributors to report sightings of every species of Pokémon that appear in Pokémon Go.

The Pokémon Go community itself is the ultimate Pokémon tracker for nest location changes

Once reports on the Global Nest Atlas begin to be confirmed, the atlas becomes a very effective Pokémon hunting tool. If you know when and how many Pokémon are expected to spawn at a specific area, you can plan very efficient Pokémon safaris!

Niantic recently released a new "nearby" tool for Pokémon Go. It's supposed to serve as a Pokémon tracking tool. It does, barely, and isn't very fun to use. As always, third-party tools like the Global Nest Atlas are your best tools for tracking Pokémon in Pokémon Go, until and unless Niantic delivers a better system.

