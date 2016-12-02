Are you sick and tired of 2km Pokémon eggs gumming up your inventory in Pokémon Go? You're just going to the wrong PokéStops, and a Pokémon Go egg list could solve your problem.

The Silph Road recently published the results of a study that tracked the hatching of over 1,800 Pokémon eggs in Pokémon Go to see whether certain PokéStops consistently dropped better eggs than others. The results are encouraging for some, though perhaps infuriating for others.

Pokémon Go egg list: Now all PokéStop rewards are the same.

PokéStops in Pokémon Go can spit out three different kinds of Poké Balls as well as multiple types of potions, revives and other powerups when you spin their Photo Discs. What potential rewards you'll receive from a stop depends in part on your trainer level. For example, you won't find Ultra Balls at PokéStops if you're still a low-level trainer.

PokéStops also spit out Pokémon eggs, which come in three varieties based on how many kilometers you must walk before the egg hatches: 2km, 5km or 10km. Generally speaking, the longer you have to walk, the higher the chance a rare Pokémon will come out. Hatching 10km eggs can be an easy way to add the elusive Snorlax to your Pokédex, for example.

Mic/Pokémon Go 2km eggs in Pokémon Go have to be rotated out of your inventory as quickly as possible.

Pokémon Go egg incubator: This game has an inventory problem.

If there's one item in Pokémon Go that's worth spending real money on, it's the egg incubator. Without the purchase of some incubators, your egg inventory will constantly be gummed up with low-quality eggs.

When you pick up an egg in Pokémon Go, it is stuck in your inventory until the egg is incubated and hatched. It can take a long time to incubate a full inventory of nine eggs using only the single unlimited-use incubator you're given.

The key to using eggs effectively in Pokémon Go is to get 2km eggs out of your inventory as quickly as possible, so that you have a chance to fill those slots with 5km or 10km eggs, instead. The 2km eggs might all give you common Pokémon that you couldn't care less about, which is precisely why you need them out of your inventory.

Pokémon Go egg list: Find the right PokéStops to get the best eggs.

The Silph Road's study into PokéStops and egg quality was conducted by 26 players, each of whom hatched at least 50 eggs from a single PokéStop. Data on 1,841 eggs was recorded in total.

Silph Research/The Silph Road Analysis of the Pokémon eggs dropped by a PokéStop in Pokémon Go.

The study isn't definitive, but Silph Research is typically one of the better sources of Pokémon Go data on the web, and the researchers "are confident" that all PokéStops do not award eggs based on the same distribution model. In other words, one PokéStop may consistently be more likely to drop 5km eggs than another PokéStop, and you can determine which PokéStops they are through observation.

You might have to do a ton of research to definitively prove which PokéStops in your area consistently drop higher-quality Pokémon eggs. However, the difference in egg quality between PokéStops could also become quite apparent once you're actively looking for it.

Regardless, this research paints a grim picture for Pokémon Go players in rural areas, who may not have many PokéStops to choose from. If their PokéStops tend to drop fewer 5km or 10km eggs than others, they may be out of luck.

