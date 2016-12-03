Donald Trump is defending his call with Taiwan's president over Twitter

President-elect Donald Trump has defended his phone call with president of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen in two tweets Friday night that will likely reaffirm the concerns for the real estate mogul's temperament as commander in chief.

In the first, Trump clarified the Taiwanese president "called me," using all caps (we assume for emphasis), saying the call was a congratulatory message for Trump after winning the election. In a follow-up tweet, Trump said he found it "interesting how the U.S. sells Taiwan billions of dollars of military equipment but I should not accept a congratulatory call."

The President of Taiwan CALLED ME today to wish me congratulations on winning the Presidency. Thank you!

Interesting how the U.S. sells Taiwan billions of dollars of military equipment but I should not accept a congratulatory call.

Taiwanese media is reporting the Trump team initiated the call, but regardless of who the call came from, it could potentially incite backlash from China for its "One-China policy" with the United States. For the agreement, started by former President Jimmy Carter in 1978, the U.S. acknowledges Beijing as China's only center of power, excluding Taiwan and its capital Taipei.

In response to Trump's call with the Taiwanese president, China's state-run CCTV issued a statement saying the president-elect made "an unprecedented break with the One-China policy and accepted US-Mainland protocol" and the country "firmly opposes official contact in any form between Washington and Taipei."

Trump's phone call, and corresponding tweets, have brought newfound concerns on how Trump's four years in office could pan out. Many expressed these thoughts on Twitter — some of which centered on Trump's apparent business interests in Taiwan conflicting with his responsibilities as president.

I know when that hotline bling That can only mean one thing* *(decades of fragile diplomacy are about to be trampled upon) https://t.co/MEW1hhBcPV

(2) What has happened in the last 48 hours is not a shift. These are major pivots in foreign policy w/out any plan. That's how wars start.

This tweet is an admission that Trump got played like a fool and his team is not ready for prime time https://t.co/oCRHIvk8hr

Story is not: Trump broke diplomatic norms by calling Taiwan. Story is his motives are suspect. He's seeking to expand his business there.

So did Trump just risk serious international conflict to further his business interests? This is not at all a ridiculous question to ask

I can report from London that Trump's goal of a less predictable and reliable America has already been magnificently accomplished.

I don't think Americans have fully pondered what a deep decline their national reputation is about to suffer.

It's not who calls who. God, things are getting stupid. https://t.co/XEBEckFv2s

Trump can disavow the call by pleading ignorance if that turns out to be optimal, risk is in emboldening Taiwan more than from China side.

Though it's been echoed in the past, perhaps the president-elect should finally delete his account.