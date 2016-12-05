After nine years in development, The Last Guardian is finally set to launch on Dec. 6 for the Playstation 4. Here's everything you need to know to start playing the highly anticipated video game as soon as possible.

The Last Guardian release date and time

The Last Guardian is set to launch in Japan and North America on Dec. 6. Australia and most of Europe will get the game a day later on Dec. 7. Finally, players in the U.K. can start on Dec. 9.

If you preordered the game for digital download in the U.S., it should become available to play starting at midnight Eastern. If you haven't preordered yet but want to start playing The Last Guardian as soon as possible, there's still time to preload the game tonight so you'll be ready to go once it's released.

The Last Guardian preload

You can start preloading the game now if you haven't already. Then, once The Last Guardian is released, all you'll have to do is install a small update and you'll be ready to go.

In total, the game takes up 13.746GB of space, according to Reddit user mushroomwig. So depending on how fast your internet connection is, you'll want to start preloading The Last Guardian as soon as possible if you want to be able to play immediately upon its release.