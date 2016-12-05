'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy': Remastered PS4 release date, trailer, gameplay and more
By Tim Mulkerin
Yes, it's true — Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot: Warped are all making a comeback on PS4. They'll be packaged in a single game called Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogywhich looks absolutely gorgeous based on what PlayStation has released so far.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for PS4 gameplay trailer and release date info

Here's the official announcement trailer that played Saturday at PlayStation Experience:

Source: PlayStation/YouTube

There's no official release date — 2017 is as specific as PlayStation is getting. But until then, feast your eyes on these before-and-after images from the trailer:

The original 'Crash Bandicoot' that came out for PlayStation in 1996.Source: PlayStation
The original 'Crash Bandicoot' that came out for PlayStation in 1996.  PlayStation
The remastered version in 'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy'Source: PlayStation/YouTube
The remastered version in 'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy'  PlayStation/YouTube
Screenshot from the original version of the 'Crash Bandicoot' trilogySource: PlayStation/YouTube
Screenshot from the original version of the 'Crash Bandicoot' trilogy  PlayStation/YouTube
The remastered version in 'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy'Source: PlayStation/YouTube
The remastered version in 'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy'  PlayStation/YouTube
Screenshot from the original 'Crash Bandicoot' trilogySource: PlayStation/YouTube
Screenshot from the original 'Crash Bandicoot' trilogy  PlayStation/YouTube
The remastered version in 'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy'Source: PlayStation/YouTub
The remastered version in 'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy'  PlayStation/YouTub

Twenty years has done Crash a lot of good. We'll update when PlayStation releases more info on Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

