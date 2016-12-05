Yes, it's true — Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot: Warped are all making a comeback on PS4. They'll be packaged in a single game called Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, which looks absolutely gorgeous based on what PlayStation has released so far.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for PS4 gameplay trailer and release date info

Here's the official announcement trailer that played Saturday at PlayStation Experience:

There's no official release date — 2017 is as specific as PlayStation is getting. But until then, feast your eyes on these before-and-after images from the trailer:

PlayStation The original 'Crash Bandicoot' that came out for PlayStation in 1996.

PlayStation/YouTube The remastered version in 'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy'

PlayStation/YouTube Screenshot from the original version of the 'Crash Bandicoot' trilogy

PlayStation/YouTube The remastered version in 'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy'

PlayStation/YouTube Screenshot from the original 'Crash Bandicoot' trilogy

PlayStation/YouTub The remastered version in 'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy'

Twenty years has done Crash a lot of good. We'll update when PlayStation releases more info on Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

