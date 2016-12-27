What you'll find in this guide:

We've made it! We're now at the second-to-last world of Super Mario Run — and that much closer to rescuing Princess Peach from Bowser. Previously, we've climbed to the top of a tower full of buzzsaws and avoided getting burned by some strangely placed exhaust jets in World 4, navigated some more painful fire-based interior decorating in World 3, dodged Bullet Bills and falling platforms in World 2, and started our adventure with a leisurely stroll through a cave and some tall mushrooms in World 1.

Although World 5 will only offer variations on level designs we've seen previously (albeit with their own unique mechanics), we'll be meeting a formerly friendly face, getting the keys to locked doors and avoiding traps of both the "fire" and "spike" variety. Additionally, this part of the walkthrough will also be debuting in Gif-o-Vision, which is a fancy way to say that now we'll be using GIFs instead of still images.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy This picture of Bowser's untimely demise brought to you by Gif-O-Vision, a new paradigm in .gif technology (not really).

Without further ado, let's launch into level 5-1: "Lakitu's Revenge."

Super Mario Run 5-1 walkthrough: "Lakitu's Revenge"

Lakitu, the friendly Koopa from "Big Spiny Blitz" in World 3, has apparently decided he hates you now. Instead of throwing coins at you from the top of the level, now he throws Spinies (smaller than the ones you fought in 3-1, thankfully), making traversing this level quite difficult.

Thankfully, almost every question block in this level contains a Super Star, and with good timing and a little bit of luck you can spend most of your time in this level invincible! This is great, because you'll need to be in order to defeat the Spinies Lakitu throws at you and the Fuzzies rotating around at various parts of the level.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy In order to defeat the Spinies Lakitu is throwing at you (as well as the Fuzzies down below) you'll need to be invincible, so 3-1 is absolutely lousy with Super Stars.

Jumping from platform to platform while trying to grab those bouncing stars isn't always the easiest. However, missing one of those Super Stars due to a clumsy jump can cost you dearly, especially at this bounce pad where Lakitu loves to drop a Spiny directly onto Mario's noggin.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy Nothing will kill your flow in this level quite like being stopped by a spike-shelled turtle being dropped onto your head, so don't let that happen! Collect as many Super Stars as possible.

By the time you reach the end of the level, you'll find two bounce pads that will launch you up to the top of the flagpole for your well-earned reward. Snag a Super Star and pulverize that Lakitu on your way up.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy Normally you should never hit someone with glasses, but given that Lakitu has spent this whole level throwing sharp objects at you, we'd say it's justified in this case. Just don't make a habit out of it.

Super Mario Run 5-1 pink coin locations

The first pink coin of "Lakitu's Revenge" comes right after the question block that spawns the first star. It's an easy grab while you're chasing after the star — but make sure you actually get the star, because the Lakitu loves to throw a Spiny right into your path.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy It's not hard to grab the coin while pursuing the star as well, but the Spiny headed straight for you can make the timing a little tighter than you'd probably prefer.

The second pink coin is off the edge of a mushroom platform where you can find another Super Star. Even without the Super Star's coin magnetism active (though you really shouldn't be doing this level while not invincible), you should be able to just roll down the side of the yellow mushroom platform to the coin.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy Jumping for the Super Star that spawns as well could mess up your timing for the coin, but it's worth it to extend your invincibility.

The third coin is near the bottom of a section where you ride around those yellow platforms from 2-2. These ones also disappear when you jump off them, so make sure you'll make it to the next one before jumping off the one you're on. By making your way to the lower portion of this section, you should see the third coin in a small arch in between two platforms. Just watch out for the Fuzzy and the Spiny nearby!

Alex Borkowsi/Giphy If you get unlucky and Lakitu throws a Spiny on the platform to the left of the coin while you're not invincible, it'll take quick thinking to avoid him in the air and not get hit.

The fourth coin is at the top of the bounce pad that Lakitu loves to throw a Spiny onto. Much like the rest of the level, your safest bet is to be invincible when you attempt to grab it.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy You can see the flash of the pink coin at the top of Mario's jump here: With good timing, you could probably avoid the Spiny and grab it without a Super Star, but why take the chance?

The final coin is at the top of a mushroom platform near the end of the level. Watch out for the Spiny at the bottom if you're not invincible, but otherwise enjoy your flight!

Alex Borkowski/Giphy The fifth coin of the level is a pretty easy grab as long as you're paying attention to where Mario's going. It's tough when he's under the effects of the Super Star because he's so shiny!

Super Mario Run 5-2 walkthrough: "Pokey Vaulting"

Hard to believe it's been two worlds since our last desert level, and since we just had an entire level dealing with Spinies, you'll probably be pleased to know that the giant Spinies from 3-1 are absent from "Pokey Vaulting." They've been replaced with a friendlier-looking (but no less dangerous!) enemy: Pokey.

Pokeys tend to just sit in your path with a big dopey grin on their face. They're more obstacle than enemy, but you can knock them off things for some extra coins if you really need them.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy Even as their bodies break apart, the Pokey continues to grin as it falls into the sand. Deeply troubling.

Pokeys can also give you a ton of coins if you can manage to destroy them, but watch out! These long ones love to hang out on those yellow platforms and can easily spike you while you're distracted by the coins they've dropped.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy Chances are by this point you'll already have all the coins you could possibly need, so it's really not worth it to go scrambling for every coin the enemies drop.

The end of the level is probably the trickiest part: You have to time your use of a bounce pad to get over a positively massive Pokey, and then thread the needle through two Paratroopas using a cannon. If you can pull it off, you'll get 10 coins for hitting the top of the flagpole and bonus coins when the Paratroopas disappear.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy It's easy to get impatient waiting for the Pokey to move, but you'll regret it if you don't. Use Mario's twirl to get a little more lateral movement if you're in danger of getting skewered this close to the end of the stage.

Super Mario Run 5-2 pink coin locations

The first pink coin of "Pokey Vaulting" comes at the end of a small line of Pokeys near the beginning of the stage. Just make sure you're precise in your jump over the last Pokey and you'll clear it and grab the coin with room to spare.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy Sometimes Mario can just catch the side of the Pokey's top spikes and not get affected by them, but it's unclear whether this is intentional, a glitch or just an errant piece of animation.

The second pink coin in the level requires you to be patient. Jump between the two Paratroopas using the diagonal pause block provided and then wait until the Pokey dips almost all the way down before rolling off the pause block to grab the coin.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy The trick is to wait until the last second before the Pokey reaches the bottom of his ride so that you'll grab the coin by the time he's at the bottom and will clear him before he starts coming back up.

For the third pink coin, it's time to take a ride in a cannon. It's at the top of the line of coins floating over the Pokey, and requires you to aim a little higher than you think you need to in order to snag it without colliding with the Pokey below.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy Because Mario sinks a little bit as he flies through the air, it's best to aim a little higher than you think you ought to in order to not risk hitting the Pokey below.

For the fourth coin, you need to navigate some of those yellow platforms both 5-1 and World 3 were so fond of in order to jump over some joyriding Pokeys and grab the pink coin. It's hiding on a wooden block directly above the last Pokey in this area.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy Thankfully, the Pokey below you can't actually reach high enough to get you as long as you manage to grab onto the ledge the coin is resting on. If you miss though, you and the Pokey below will get to know each other really well.

The final coin will try to trick you into taking the high road, so make sure you're economical with your jumps. If you jump too high, you'll be stuck on that top platform and won't be able to get back down in order to grab the pink coin, which sits in the middle path.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy Getting onto the lower path here can be really tricky because there's a Pokey smack dab in the middle, so it might be the path of least resistance to just run through him if you're Super Mario. Inelegant, sure, but really easy.

Super Mario Run 5-3 walkthrough: "Boohind Lock and Key"

Remember how much fun we had trying to guess which door to go through for three screens straight in "Ghost-Door Deception" while simultaneously avoiding invincible Boos who always seemed to park directly in the path of your jumps? ... Yeah, we don't either. Thankfully, "Boohind Lock and Key" (along with being one of the worst Boo puns outside of the Boos from Luigi's Mansion) performs a small miracle in allowing you to stomp Boos. The downside: It's really hard to do consistently, and the mechanic for this level is somehow more complicated than 2-1's.

Case in point: You'll have to grab a key in each area to unlock the door and progress. It's not too hard to do in this first area where the key is on an elevated platform you can easily get to with the backflip blocks, but it's going to get a lot harder by the time we make our escape.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy This first key isn't hard to grab, but watch out for that Boo on the left who has a terrible habit of floating just far enough up to hit you through the blocks.

In the second area, the key is hidden in a brick block at the top of the level. Once you know where it is, you can come at it from the lefthand side of the stage, trigger it and then use the backflip blocks to get it in one fell swoop. If you hit the wrong block though, you're going to be stuck taking a few laps to grab it.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy As you can see as well, backflipping off a Boo can kill the malicious spirit, but it seems to be more luck than anything else, so good luck making it happen on command.

In the final area, a Boo holds the key to progress inside of it. You'll have to backflip off the blocks provided and hit it precisely in order to grab the key and get out of the level — but the hit detection on this leaves a little bit to be desired, so more often than not you'll be the one who ends up getting hit.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy It looks really cool to pull off, but trying to kill the Boos with backflips consistently is eminently frustrating, and can make what's already a tough level feel that much more difficult.

Super Mario Run 5-3 pink coin locations

To get the first pink coin, be prepared to backflip off one of the Boos in the first area. It's probably going to be a lot of trial and error, but as long as you pull it close to you by utilizing the platform the key was on, you can probably grab it pretty easily.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy Unless you're looking really closely inside the Boos for this one, you're probably going to discover this first coin purely by chance.

Grabbing the second and third pink coins should be familiar to anyone who got them in "Ghost-Door Deception." Use the bounce pad to get to the platform just under the door to grab No. 2, and then use the wraparound mechanic to end up on the other side of the stage where the bounce pad will take you to coin No. 3.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy These coins are actually easier to get than their counterparts in 2-1, since you can do them in one loop. That is, unless you jump too late on the left bounce pad, since Mario's momentum might cause him to miss the third coin.

The fourth pink coin is pretty much a gimme: Since it's right above the backflip pads, you'll need to use in order to grab both the key to exit the stage and the fifth coin.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy Even if the key is tricky to get, this coin is pretty much in the bag, since you'll need to use those blocks to progress anyway.

The final coin is another "backflip-and-kill-the-Boo" one, but it's made much trickier by the Stretch that loves to hang out on the backflip blocks. If you're really unlucky, you'll fall into a sequence where Stretch pops up right as you cross the platforms, making you unable to backflip onto the Boo that holds the fifth coin.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy If you need to take a minute to celebrate after getting this coin, do it. Just make sure you've paused your game or finished the level first!

Super Mario Run 5-4 walkthrough: "Rings of Fire!"

Now t's a huge relief to go back to a traditional, scrolling Super Mario Run level, even if it is another trap-filled castle with an enormous angry Koopa at the end of it.

Structurally, "Rings of Fire" contains a lot of the same beats that previous castles in 3-4 and 1-4 did: There are a lot of lava-filled pits to fall into and eternally reviving Dry Bones to contend with (though the latter doesn't really matter because chances are you'll just scroll past them). However, "Rings of Fire" introduces a trap to replace the fireballs of "Bowser's Castle Hangout" and the Fire Bars of "Fire Bar Castle! Youch!" with moving hoops of fire Mario has to jump through.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy Enjoy the stationary rings while you can, because they won't stay that way until the end of the level.

About halfway through the level, you'll find a Red Coin Ring that you can use to get a Super Star, but three of the coins require you to hop off a Dry Bones and through a fire ring, so it's not without risk.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy Additionally, hitting the first Dry Bones at the wrong moment can cause you to sail right over that second coin, which is at the very least incredibly frustrating.

Just before you fight King Koopa, the level is nice enough to give you a Super Mushroom in a mobile fire ring, and the timing is pretty lax, so it's a good thing to grab before facing off with Bowser.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy The fire rings are quite easy to navigate because of the added horizontal movement of Mario's mid-air twirl, which you should definitely take advantage of.

The Bowser fight is unchanged from its incarnation in 1-4 and 3-4, except that now Bowser has installed a fire ring to protect himself. If you don't feel confident in your ability to dodge through the ring and jump over Bowser, you can always run straight through him if you're Super Mario, but the timing here is much less precise than it was in Fire Bar Castle.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy It's actually kind of tragic that Bowser continually invests in more complex and byzantine deterrents to keep Mario away from him when all he really needs to do is not be so careless about where he leaves his ax.

Super Mario Run 5-4 pink coin locations

The first pink coin of 5-4 is in the center of a ring of fire. Just wait until the coins line up in a rough arc and jump through in order to grab it.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy Timing your jumps with the moving fire rings can be really tricky, but 'Super Mario Run' usually gives you a pause block beforehand so you can line it up.

The second coin requires you to get up to an upper ledge by bouncing off a Dry Bones, then timing your leap through three rings of fire. Your best bet is to wait until the ring with the pink coin in it is coming up, but it's still a really tough needle to thread.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy Alternatively, you can just do what we've done here and launch poor Mario through a bunch of fiery rings. This isn't recommended though, as we fell into a lava pit directly below after collecting the coin but... any port in a storm when it comes to getting those coins!

Show that Dry Bones who's boss in order to get the height necessary to grab the third pink coin, which is in a stationary fire ring just after the Red Coin Ring.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy If you're going to be taking out your frustration about missing the red coins on a Dry Bones anyway, you might as well channel it toward something productive, like getting the third pink coin.

To get the fourth pink coin in "Rings of Fire," climb up to the top level of these tiered platforms and jump so Mario arcs down to avoid the fire ring while you do so. As always, it's best to use his twirl to make sure you clear it, but be careful about accidentally wall-kicking off the far wall as you go.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy You won't be able to jump precisely from the middle platform, so make sure you go all the way up if you want to collect this coin.

The final coin is designed to give you a little bit of a breather as you approach Bowser. Just make sure you jump high enough to grab it from its ring and you'll be fine.

Alex Borkowski/Giphy The coin comes at the end of a gauntlet of flame hoops to jump through, so you should recognize the pattern by the time you get to this final coin.

And just like that, all the pink coins for World 5 are in the bag!

