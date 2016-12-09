Super Mario Run is set to hit iOS devices next week (you can already demo the game at the Apple Store), but Android users still don't have a set release date. Now we finally know why some Mario fans will have to wait longer than others to download Super Mario Run.

Super Mario Run Android release date: What's taking so long?

Shigeru Miyamoto, the man who helped invent Mario and produced the new game, explained why Super Mario Run is coming to iOS first in an interview with Mashable. The issue boils down to piracy and a desire to protect the game from hackers.

Here's why the Super Mario Run Android release date is taking so long, in Miyamoto's own words:

For us, we view our software as being a very important asset for us. And also for consumers who are purchasing the game, we want to make sure that we're able to offer it to them in a way that the software is secure, and that they're able to play it in a stable environment...



But actually, the security element is one of the reasons that we decided to go with iPhone and iOS first. So this is just — based on the current development environment — a requirement that's been built into the game to support security and the fact that the three different modes are connecting to the network and interacting with one another.





In a quick follow-up, Miyamoto confirmed that he was referring to the risk of piracy, adding that the game's simultaneous launch in 150 countries makes the release even more complicated.

Super Mario Run is set to launch on iOS devices on Dec. 15, but there's plenty you can do in the meantime. If you live close to an Apple Store you can even demo it right now.

Mic also confirmed that the game will take up a whopping 370MB of storage space. So you may want to clear up some room on your iPhone ahead of time, especially if you're using a 16GB device.

More Super Mario Run news and update

