Nintendo holiday deals 2016: 3DS consoles, gaming accesories, starter packs and more

Now is a great time to be a Nintendo fan. Although most retailers have quietly scaled back on the type of jaw-dropping savings found on Black Friday, there are still tons of deals being offered up online if shoppers know where to look.

Gamers can find discounts on a variety of hot consoles, like the limited-time-only 3DS and an impressive lineup of newly released titles, while supplies last.

Here's a rundown of the best Nintendo savings available and where you can find them:

Editor's note: Prices and product availability are subject to change throughout the holidays.

Nintendo 3DS XL: $174.99

Nintendo Nintendo 3DS XL

Right now you can score the 3DS XL console for only $174.99 from GameStop or Best Buy. The upgraded system comes with tons of improved features, like amiibo support, head-tracking technology that adjusts images based your on your viewing angle and a bigger screen so players can see every move and video command clearly.

Best Buy/Nintendo Best Buy's Nintendo deals let you buy one and get a second up to 40% off.

If you're looking to upgrade your video game collection set your sights on Best Buy's BOGO promotion. Shoppers who purchase one Wii U or Nintendo 3DS game can nab a second one of equal or lesser value at 40% off. The company's gaming library includes newly released titles like Mario Party Star Rush (Nintendo 3DS), Minecraft (Wii U Edition) and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo 3DS).

Video games: 3DS titles

Nintendo/Target Mario Kart 7

For one-off deals there's no better deal then what's being offered by Target.The discount store is offering up $10 off its roster of best-selling games, which include Super Smash Bros, Kirby: Planet Robobot and Mario Kart 7. Shoppers can also find pop-up discounts on select accessories and bundles, although availability and price may change throughout the holidays.

Video games: Wii U titles and starter packs

Nintendo/Target Nintendo's Lego Dimensions starter pack

Not content to just slash prices on popular 3DS games, Target is also deeply discounting its Wii U offerings. Lego Dimensions and Skylander Imaginators starter packs will retail for $29.99 and $39.99, respectively, while individual games are as low as $38.99.

New Nintendo 3DS: $204

Nintendo The new limited-time new Nintendo 3DS

It's not too late to get your hands on the new Nintendo 3DS Super Mario. Leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday the limited-edition handheld game was reduced to $99, but these days you still take home the device for a more reasonable $204 via Amazon.

