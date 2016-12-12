The Wisconsin recount is officially over — and Donald Trump added 162 votes

The Wisconsin presidential election recount came to an end Monday, after a review of the millions of votes cast found very few changes, according to the Associated Press.

During the recount, President-elect Donald Trump added an additional 162 votes to his tally, bringing his margin of victory over Hillary Clinton to 22,000 in the state.

With the conclusion of the Wisconsin recount, all three recounts initiated by Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein are complete.

A federal judge on Monday blocked a recount in Pennsylvania. The recount in Michigan was also blocked by a federal judge.

Stein responded to the completion of the Wisconsin recount by claiming the effort was "never about changing the outcome."

"It was about validating the vote and restoring confidence in our voting system to Americans across the country who have doubts," Stein said in a statement.

Stein raised millions, purportedly for the recount efforts in these three Rust Belt states where the margins between Trump and Clinton were slim.

With the recounts over, Trump earned 306 Electoral College votes to Clinton's 232. Electors of the Electoral College will meet Dec. 19 to officially vote to certify Trump as the winner of the election.