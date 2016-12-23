You've cooked and cleaned for Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve and maybe a few celebrations in between — enough already! You're going out.

You deserve a restaurant meal, be it a nice sit-down splurge or a quick fast food lunch that will qualm your cravings for fried food and ketchup. If you want to get out of the house on Christmas Day, these restaurants will be open. It's up to you if you ditch your family or bring them along — parents are always eager to pick up the check, right?

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Treat yourself and your family — or have them treat you — to a Christmas steak! You can get a starter, side, entree and dessert for $45, with options including clam chowder, creamed spinach, a 6-ounce filet with shrimp, fresh fish and more. Check local restaurants for reservation availability.

Mastro's Steakhouse

Mastro's will be serving its regular menu on Christmas Day, so you can fill up on lobster mashed potatoes, chilled seafood towers, enormous shareable salads and even larger steaks, of course.

The Palm

If you're going for a fancy steak and seafood holiday, book a table at The Palm, many of which will be open on Christmas Day.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo will be open to serve family-style Italian dishes for both Christmas lunch and dinner.

Waffle House

Smother and cover your Christmas in waffle greatness: Waffle House is open every hour of every day of the year, Christmas included.

Boston Market

If you're craving a holiday roast and sides like cornbread, stuffing and mac and cheese, Boston Market will be open and ready to serve homestyle Christmas classics. Local store hours will vary on Christmas Day and take-out catering will also be available.

Starbucks

Last call for red cups and seasonal beverages! Well, almost: You can request them until the ingredients run out. Check your local Starbucks for Christmas hours.

IHOP

Some IHOP locations request that you call ahead for Christmas Day hours, but IHOP restaurants will indeed be open on Christmas Day for your fill of eggnog pancakes.