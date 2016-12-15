Wanna live dangerously? Work in these 10 dying industries

Life for American workers will change quickly and dramatically in coming years— in part thanks to technology, changing consumer habits, and unknowables like the consequences of President-elect Donald Trump's policies.
Some jobs are inevitably going to thrive, while others will suffer.
Indeed, there are 10 jobs with declining prospects in coming years, according to a report published by CareerCast Thursday and based on Bureau of Labor Statistics data on expected hiring through the year 2024.
Here's a roundup of the jobs that are endangered, with the growth outlook for each job to 2024 — plus the median salary.
10. Computer programmer
Growth Outlook: -8%
Median Annual Income: $79,530
Surprised? It turns out outsourcing — and the shift of computer programmers' traditional responsibilities to other IT workers — has started to wipe out this coding-focused job in the United States.
The good news? Growth prospects are good for hiring in other computer science areas, like software development.
9. Newspaper reporter
Growth Outlook: -8%
Median Annual Income: $36,360
Fewer and fewer people are reading physical newspapers, which means fewer companies want to advertise in them, which means less money... you see where this is going. That all leads to fewer newspaper reporters.
But there is always digital media! And brands are hiring.
8. Broadcaster
Growth Outlook: -9%
Median Annual Income: $37,720
It's not news that younger generations are not listening to the radio nearly as much as their parents or grandparents did.
There is much less of a need for broadcasters, but those skills are just as valuable in areas like podcasting. So other opportunities abound.
7. Seamstress or tailor
Growth Outlook: -9%
Median Annual Income: $25,830
In the good old days, you had yourself a cobbler and a tailor to make bespoke everything for you. Well: if you were rich enough.
Now it's all H&M and Zara — and when things start to tear or wear thin, people aren't taking the time or money to get them fixed by seamstresses and tailors. They throw their threads away and buy more stuff.
Tailoring skills are not as easily or obviously transferable to other roles, but there's always design or other roles in the fashion industry.
6. Insurance underwriter
Growth Outlook: -11%
Median Annual Income: $65,040
Technology is to thank for diminishing this role, too.
Software programs have undermined the need for insurance underwriters, and any leftover responsibilities — that can't be fulfilled by software — are generally being absorbed into other jobs.
5. Jeweler
Growth Outlook: -11%
Median Annual Income: $37,060
Outsourcing, innovations in manufacturing, and online shopping are killing this line of work. But there's always working in jewelry design rather than running your own shop.
The demand for jewelry isn't likely going anywhere — it's just how people are buying it that has changed.
4. Disc Jockey
Growth Outlook: -11%
Median Annual Income: $30,080
Thanks, Spotify. People are increasingly becoming their own DJs. Connecting your phone to your Bluetooth speakers and choosing a pre-made party list has made the role of the table-turning DJ nearly defunct.
Of course, highly skilled DJs can still use their skills in roles like music producer.
3. Meter reader
Growth Outlook: -15%
Median Annual Income: $38,510
Computers, machines, algorithms. They're all doing the work of the old-fashioned meter reader — and in general meter information is now automatically sent to a central database.
2. Typist/Word Processor
Growth Outlook: -18%
Median Annual Income: $37,610
Offices have changed since the days of Mad Men. No more memos or minutes or dictaphone recordings need to be typed out.
People are very often either typing themselves (it's no longer a rare skill) or administrative assistants are fulfilling some of the duties a typist might have in the past. And voice dictation software just keeps getting better.
1. Mail carrier
Growth Outlook: -28%
Median Annual Income: $56,790
Technology plays a big role here: Automation has dramatically diminished the need for postal workers.
Also... who sends mail anymore?