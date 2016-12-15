Donald Trump continues to play dumb on Russia hack, despite having been briefed on it

President-elect Donald Trump is still refusing to accept the United States intelligence community's findings that Russia meddled in the presidential election, questioning Thursday morning why the White House waited "so long to act" on the issue.

"If Russia, or some other entity, was hacking, why did the White House wait so long to act?" Trump tweeted for the second time, correcting an initial tweet in which he misspelled the word "wait." "Why did they only complain after Hillary lost?"

Trump's tweet glosses over one glaring fact: The White House, as well as Hillary Clinton's campaign, did complain, as well as sound alarm bells, during the election about Russia's actions.

Serious questions about Russia's involvement in the US election deserve answers.

In October, the White House released a statement blaming Moscow for the hacking of the Democratic National Committee.

And Clinton brought up the issue in the presidential debates, famously calling Trump a "puppet" of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump, for his part, has played dumb about the Russian hacking, despite having been briefed on it before the election.

In a Dec. 12 tweet, Trump suggested that it was unclear who hacked the DNC — despite a strong belief from U.S. intelligence officials that it was Russia.

In the same tweet, he questioned why the Russian involvement wasn't "brought up before the election," despite the fact that it was, multiple times, including in his own security briefings.

Trump is at odds with members of his own party, who believe U.S. intelligence that Russia meddled in the election, and are calling for an investigation into the hacks.