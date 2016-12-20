With less than a month to go until the official Nintendo Switch reveal in Tokyo, little tidbits of information about the console and its games lineup continue to sneak out ahead of time.

For example, we've already learned that the Switch might have a decent variety of both hardcore and relaxed games, like Dark Souls and Stardew Valley. Of course, Pokémon is always a big deal, too.

But those are all known quantities. What about new, original Switch exclusives? Based on a brand-new gameplay trailer, Seasons of Heaven might be the kind of exclusive game that makes a console worth buying.

Nintendo Switch Games: Seasons of Heaven full gameplay trailer

Seasons of Heaven is a new game from Any Arts Production based on the Nico Augusto novel of the same name. It's a puzzle adventure game about a boy with Asperger's syndrome and his French bulldog, where players guide the two of them through a post-apocalyptic world.

At the risk of making reductive comparisons, it kind of looks like The Last Guardian, but with a small dog instead of a giant half-dog-half-bird creature.

It's worth noting that, while the footage in the trailer is indeed quite pretty, there's no reason to believe that's how it will actually look on Switch. Here's a small scoop from Laura Kate Dale, one of the most prominent Nintendo reporters at the moment.

To those asking about the Seasons of Heaven trailer, it's PC footage. Devs are in line for a Switch dev kit but they do not have one atm.

Nintendo Switch games: Don't get too hyped yet

In layman's terms, that means the trailer footage is coming from a PC that's probably more powerful than the Switch will be. That's likely what the developers think the game will look like on Switch in an ideal world, but compromises have to be made during video game development.

Any Arts Production has yet to reveal any pricing or release date information for Seasons of Heaven.

