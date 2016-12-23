New Year’s Eve Style Tips: Where to score the best outfits before it's too late

The New Year is almost here, and that means there's no better time than now to upgrade your style and get your closet in check.

Retailers are still slashing prices on everyday fashion items and, in some cases, even splurging on free delivery, making it all too easy to improve your wardrobe on the cheap.

Whether you're a bargain hunter with FOMO or looking for a festive pick-me-up, here are some of the best online shopping destinations selling everything from black tie jackets to party-approved dresses.

Editor's note: Prices and product availability are subject to change.

ASOS/ASOS Watch the ball drop in this lace dress by ASOS that retails for $74.

If you're craving a little black dress that shows off your curves and goes the extra mile, ASOS is your go-to savior. It's the ultimate shopping site that sells stylish garments in extended sizes for men and women up to size 22.

Must-have: This party frock mixes different textures to create a dress that will turn heads on the big night, and any night thereafter. If you have money to spare, take it to the next level with these necklaces, which are up to 50% off. Lace midi dress: $74; Rosie necklace: $28.

Bonus: The store provides free standard shipping on orders over $40 and is offering free express shipping on orders $140 or more with code EXPRESSUSA throughout the holiday season. Students are eligible for an extra 10% off full-price items.

Eloquii/Eloquii Get this flashy one-piece bodysuit for $59.90 and its matching pencil skirt for $110.90.

It's no secret that mainstream retailers have often failed plus-size consumers. Eloquii is one of the few e-stores that specializes in great styles for shoppers sized 14 to 28.

Must-have: If you're looking for something outside of the box, this shiny and upbeat crisscross bodysuit (available in sizes 14 to 24 ) can work for both New Year's Eve and the summer months. Pair it with your choice of bottoms (such as this sparkly number) or your favorite skirt to truly stand out. Crisscross bodysuit: $59.90; Sequin pencil skirt: $110.90.

Bonus: Receive 60% off select styles (including the crisscross bodysuit in silver) and 40% off your purchase of $100 or more with the discount code CELEBRATE and free standard shipping on order over $100.

H&M/H&M At $24.99 this flannel set from H&M is a steal.

Not everyone wants to get dressed up to ring in 2017 and if you're one who plans to 'Netflix and Chill' at home, know it doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style in order to do it right.

Discount retailer H&M has a wide range of sleepwear — such as, comfy pajamas, bathrobes and slippers — and also, ladies apparel on sale throughout the holidays.

Must-have: This discounted flannel set will you keep you warm and on trend as the clock counts down. Flannel pajamas in plaid: $24.99.

Journelle This flirty and functional bra in black will only set you back $86.

Lingerie shopping doesn't have to be complicated. As long you as you have Wi-Fi and a mobile phone, new underwear and blush-worthy underpinnings are only a click away.

Enter Journelle: A NYC-based company that not only sells sexy lingerie in almost every style imaginable but also has a wide range of bralettes and underwear. Pieces from La Perla, Stella McCartney, Lou and more round out the store's list of designers while a specially designed seasonal gift guide divided into color, fabric and size can help you find the best item for your shape.

Must-have: This low-slung bralette comes with adjustable straps, open back and matching underwear making it perfect for any outfit and season. Petunia Triangle Longline bra: $68.80 for navy blue, $86 for black an $90 for red a.k.a "scarlatte". Shoppers can also enjoy free shipping until Dec. 24.

ModCloth/ModCloth If you're planning on being outdoors on New Year's Eve stay warm in this $199.99 Betsey Johnson trenchcoat.

ModCloth is a great place for shoppers looking for clothing that's equal parts retro and affordable. When the brand launched in 2002 it focused mostly on delivering one-of-a-kind clothes but, thankfully, in recent years has grown to include shoes, accessories and jewelry.

ModCloth's holiday sale offerings are less than impressive (free shipping on orders over $150 and students can get 15% off) but still worth visiting if you're hoping to find unique pieces made by independent designers.

Must-have: There's no point getting all dolled up for New Year's Eve if you end up freezing throughout the night's festivities. This chic trench coat will keep you warm and turn your haters green with envy. Boast Your Toastiness coat: $199.99

Net-a-Porter/Net-a-Porter Make a real entrance courtesy of this $375 Tibis dress from Net-A-Porter.

Like high-end designs but can't afford the high-end price tag? Net-A-Porter's seasonal sale section can help with that. The online store is selling luxurious brandname goods, the kind every girl dreams of, at less-than-intimidating prices. Its seasonal site includes includes runway-worthy pieces from Dolce and Gabbana, Saint Laurent and DKNY and more for up to 70% off regular retail prices.

Must-have: This ultra glamorous dress from Tibis is made from liquid satin — so you know it'll feel just as good as it looks — and at $375 is perfect for the girl who wants to make an entrance and keep her bank account in the black. Black dress: $375

NastyGal/NastyGal Go from work to play without missing a beat in this $46.80 blazer.

The millennial online fashion powerhouse hasn't had the perfect year — it infamously filed for bankruptcy protection in November — but despite its financial fumbles its fashion game has remained strong.

Must-have: This #GirlBoss brand is probably better known for its edgy pieces, but also serves up great formal(ish) items, which will jazz up any fashion staple and can easily transition from work to play. This double-breasted blazer and its supersized sibling are perfect for night and day. Double-breasted blazer: $46.80.

Shopbop/Shopbop Say goodbye to 2016 and hello to a brand new year in a $450 Carven dress.

This eclectic site which boasts designs from Alexander Wang, Diane von Furstenberg, Phillip Lim and Versace is giving popular vendors, like Net-A-Porter a run for its money. Its intuitive platform suggests new trends, items and labels to watch for, making it easy to boost your style game with little effort.

Must-have: While bright colors are often associated with spring and summer its never too early to start incorporating feel-good shades into your wardrobe. This dress in ravishing red by French label Carven will showcase you curves in all the right ways. Sleeveless Carven dress: $450

Customers are also eligible for free three-day delivery over the holidays .

Zara/Zara Get this oh, so, cool jacket from Zara for $69.90 while you still can.

When in doubt about what to buy always choose a reliable staple that can be worn over and over again. You can't go wrong with a leather jacket like this that works all year round.

Must-have: You won't have to spend a ton of money to go home with this bike-alicious outerwear. Meanwhile, the company's free standard delivery policy means you'll be able to get your hands on it sooner rather than later. Leather effect jacket: $69.90; faux leather alternative: $99.90

Hopefully, these trends will help you get the year off to a great start and give you the resolve to finally breath new life into your wardrobe. Know any other great stores we failed to include? Tell us below.

