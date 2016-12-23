As Christmas swiftly approaches, there's one thought on everyone's mind: Oh, crap. There's still so many presents to buy and fairy lights to untangle and your ugly Christmas sweater to retrieve from the back of the closet and Tofurky to order for your newly vegan cousin.
At least we can help you on the last, last-minute present shopping front.
Well, sort of ... Here's a list of Christmas hours for a plethora of store chains in America; most of them tend to be closed on Christmas Day itself. Mic used store hours listed online — and called when in doubt.
The good news? They're pretty much all open on Christmas Eve, so that's something.
And at least this list can save you time by telling you where not to bother going in a panic Sunday morning while still in your pajamas and slippers.
Stores open on Christmas:
Bass Pro Shops — Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Walgreens — Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
RiteAid — Open 24 hrs a day
Stores closed on Christmas:
Academy Sports
Ace Hardware
Aldi
Bed Bath and Beyond
Best Buy
BJ's Wholesale Club
Big Lots
Burlington
Chico's
Costco
Dick's Sporting Goods
Dollar General
Dollar Tree
Five Below
Fossil
GameStop
Goodwill
Guitar Center
Hobby Lobby
The Home Depot
HomeGoods
Jos. A. Bank
JCPenney
Kohl's
Kmart
La-Z-Boy
Lowe's Home Improvement
Macy's
Marshalls
Michael's
Modell's
Office Depot and OfficeMax
Old Navy
The Original Mattress Factory
Patagonia
Petco Animal Supplies
PetSmart
Pier 1 Imports
Publix
Raymour & Flanigan
Ross Dress for Less
Sam's Club
Sears
Shoe Carnival
Shopko
Sierra Trading Post
Staples
Target
T.J. Maxx
Tractor Supply
Toys "R" Us
Ulta Beauty
US Navy Exchange
Walmart
Whole Foods
Take heed that each shop is still a beautiful, unique snowflake and might have slightly different hours than the others in the chain.
But this list serves as the general trend amongst these retail stores. Now go forth and slay Christmas shopping.
Julia Tilford contributed reporting.