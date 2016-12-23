As Christmas swiftly approaches, there's one thought on everyone's mind: Oh, crap. There's still so many presents to buy and fairy lights to untangle and your ugly Christmas sweater to retrieve from the back of the closet and Tofurky to order for your newly vegan cousin.

At least we can help you on the last, last-minute present shopping front.

Well, sort of ... Here's a list of Christmas hours for a plethora of store chains in America; most of them tend to be closed on Christmas Day itself. Mic used store hours listed online — and called when in doubt.

The good news? They're pretty much all open on Christmas Eve, so that's something.

And at least this list can save you time by telling you where not to bother going in a panic Sunday morning while still in your pajamas and slippers.

Stores open on Christmas:

Bass Pro Shops — Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walgreens — Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

RiteAid — Open 24 hrs a day

Stores closed on Christmas:

Academy Sports

Ace Hardware

Aldi

Bed Bath and Beyond

Best Buy

BJ's Wholesale Club

Big Lots

Burlington

Chico's

Costco

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Five Below

Fossil

GameStop

Goodwill

Guitar Center

Hobby Lobby

The Home Depot

HomeGoods

Jos. A. Bank

JCPenney

Kohl's

Kmart

La-Z-Boy

Lowe's Home Improvement

Macy's

Marshalls

Michael's

Modell's

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Old Navy

The Original Mattress Factory

Patagonia

Petco Animal Supplies

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan

Ross Dress for Less

Sam's Club

Sears

Shoe Carnival

Shopko

Sierra Trading Post

Staples

Target

T.J. Maxx

Tractor Supply

Toys "R" Us

Ulta Beauty

US Navy Exchange

Walmart

Whole Foods

Take heed that each shop is still a beautiful, unique snowflake and might have slightly different hours than the others in the chain.

But this list serves as the general trend amongst these retail stores. Now go forth and slay Christmas shopping.

Julia Tilford contributed reporting.