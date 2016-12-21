PlayStation's holiday extravaganza is now in its third week and it doesn't look like the company plans to slow down its rollout of goodies anytime soon. Every week during the month of December, the company has promised to reveal a new lineup of discounted hardware and games for PS4, PS3 and PS Vita games, with markdowns as high as 90%.

If you're one of the few bargain shoppers still looking for last-minute gifts, keep scrolling for our round-up of the best deals from the PlayStation Holiday Sale week 3 and make sure to check back regularly for more discounts.

PlayStation Holiday Sale: Star Wars games are Sony's big deal for week 3

If Rogue One's triumph at the box office has kicked your love for everything Star Wars into high gear, PlayStation has you covered. All of its top-selling Star Wars games and DLC expansions are up to 30% off regular retail prices.

Here's the best of the bunch:

— Star Wars Battlefront: $13.99 (total savings of $6)

— Star Wars Battlefront: Bespin: $10.04 (total savings of $4.95)

— Star Wars Battlefront: Death Star: $10.04 (total savings of $4.95)

— Star Wars Battlefront: Deluxe Edition: $20.99 (total savings of $9)

— Star Wars Bounty Hunter: $4.99 (total savings of $5)

— Star Wars Battlefront: Outer Rim: $10.04 (total savings of $4.95)

— Star Wars Battlefront: Season Pass: $23.99 (total savings of $6)

— Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Upgrade Pack: $13.39 (total savings of $6.60)

— Star Wars Throwback Pack: $12.49 (total savings of $12.50)

For a complete list of the company's regularly priced and on-sale Star Wars games, click here.

PlayStation Holiday Sale: PS4 bundles

PlayStation/Target The PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console

If getting your hands on discounted gaming hardware is your ultimate goal, there are tons of options to choose from online. PlayStation consoles and popular bundles are all on sale via third-party retailers while supplies last. Check them out below.

Uncharted 4 bundle: $249.99

Includes 500GB system with DualShock controller and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End video game. Available at Target.

Call of Duty: Black Ops III bundle: $299.99

Includes 500GB system, DualShock controller, Call of Duty: Black Ops III video game, mono headset and complementary VRV streaming service for two months. Available at GameStop.

Final Fantasy XV bundle: $449.99

Includes 1TB system, DualShock controller, Final Fantasy XV video game, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV movie, Masamune weapon and more. Available at GameStop.

PS4 Pro: $399.99

Sony's upgraded console offers faster frame rates, better graphics and 4K streaming options. Available at Target.

PlayStation Holiday Sale: Video games and DLC

PlayStation 'Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege' is one of several titles on sale for the week.

Upgrade your gaming library over the holidays with some of these best-selling video games. This week's offerings include popular titles such as Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. Check out our list below for more details.

— Bloodborne: $9.99 (total savings of $10)

— Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition: $69.59 (total savings of $10.40)

— Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare: $44.39 (total savings of $15.60)

— Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Digital Deluxe: $89.99 (total savings of $10)

— Destiny: The Collection: $44.39 (total savings of $15.60)

— Grand Theft Auto V: $35.99 (total savings $24)

— Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (Game of the Year Edition): $13.99 (total savings of $6)

— Mortal Kombat XL: $23.99 (total savings of $16)

— Need for Speed: $17.99 (total savings of $12)

— Overcooked: $12.74 (total savings of $4.25)

— Overwatch: Origins Edition: $44.39 (total savings of $15.60)

— Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: $24.99 (total savings of $25)

For a complete list of games and DLC, click here.

