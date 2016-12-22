There are those who are over the moon about attending the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.

Then there are those who'd rather have a nice root canal.

Members of Congress are allotted tickets to the quadrennial inauguration to distribute, via lottery, to constituents. After perhaps the most bitter, divisive election in modern history, offers of said tickets to Trump's upcoming ceremony were met with some, um, colorful refusals.

Andrew Harnik/AP Plenty of Donald Trump's detractors are underwhelmed by the coming inauguration.

"Thank you for the opportunity but I'd rather chew glass," wrote one Facebook user in response to California Rep. Eric Swalwell's announcement of ticket distribution via random drawing.

Others reacted with even more exotic alternatives.

"I'd rather stick my hands and tongue in a paper shredder than go to that," wrote another user.

Said a third, "Thanks, but any day I don't hear his lying, cheating, bigoted, xenophobic, womanizing orange-faced ass is a great day."

Those who trolled Trump also got some pushback on Facebook:

For his part, Swalwell, a Democrat who represents a very liberal district, responded via Twitter when a reporter noted some of the reactions on his Facebook page:

"I'm bound by duty to offer the ticket," said Swalwell, "but doesn't mean I can't agree with the disgust/fear that was expressed."

A spokesman for the Bay Area legislator didn't immediately respond Wednesday when asked if all the tickets had been distributed.

Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke got a similar array of over-the-top Facebook responses when offering the tickets, noting, "Winners must arrange their own travel and housing accommodations, hotel and airfare will not be provided."

Others were more considered in their responses:

The same thing went for comments on the Facebook ticket offer from New Jersey Rep. Tom MacArthur, where one objector wrote, "No thanks. He's a bigoted crook and a con artist. You supported him. Not happy you are okay with racism, institutionalizing discrimination, and giving tax breaks to the most wealthy at my expense."

In advance of the big transition of power, the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee has rolled out a new website and social media outreach, including the Twitter handle @TrumpInaugural.

On Wednesday, the inaugural team began releasing a basic schedule for the Jan. 20 event and associated ceremonies, including a welcome concert, parade and ball honoring the U.S. armed forces.

Singer Jackie Evancho, a teenager who first caught the nation's attention with a turn on America's Got Talent, will perform the National Anthem.

The festivities won't be in vain — not everyone is down on Trump's inauguration.

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie wrote on Facebook that his office had experienced "overwhelming interest" in inauguration tickets. He added, "We are just as excited as you are to welcome the 45th president of the United States to the Capitol."

Some people are rejoicing at having scored tickets and took to Twitter to gloat:

Yes yes. Scoring great tickets to Trump's Inauguration is totally cool. Knowing I'll be there on Obama's Last Day-Priceless ????????????????????????????

I'm so excited ???? I got tickets to the inauguration and I can't wait to see Pres Elect Trump take over! God is good!

We Received confirmation 4 tickets for #PEOTUS Trump inauguration today from @RepLaHood. Will be such an honor to see history in the making. https://t.co/J4dYebsr4w

Others may be considering a different tactic to score ducats to witness Trump say he will "faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

As The Hill reports, scalpers are already asking thousands of dollars for passes to the inauguration on sites such as Craigslist and eBay.

On the flip side, there are petitions urging Democrats and Trump foes to boycott the inauguration in person and refuse to watch it on television. Untold thousands plan to descend on Washington in protest.