After a truck slammed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing at least 12 people, President-elect Donald Trump was quick to assign blame to Islamic terrorists.

"ISIS and other Islamist terrorists continually slaughter Christians in their communities and places of worship as part of their global jihad," Trump said in a statement. "These terrorists and their regional and worldwide networks must be eradicated from the face of the earth, a mission we will carry out with all freedom-loving partners."

Yet when asked a follow-up question about his remarks on Wednesday during a break in transition meetings at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, the incoming commander-in-chief seemed a bit flummoxed.

BREAKING: President-elect Trump makes impromptu appearance, speaks briefly about recent attacks. https://t.co/8EUlhmtlVY

A reporter began, "Your comments about the truck attack in Berlin being against Christians. Do you think that this might —?"

After asking the question be repeated, Trump asked, "Who said that?"

The reporter tried again: "I believe you said it in a press release. I'm wondering how this might affect relations with Muslims."

Trump, known for his hardline commentary on terrorism and often inflammatory remarks about Islam and its followers, responded: "It's an attack on humanity. That's what it is. An attack on humanity, and it's got to be stopped."

Sean Gallup/Getty Images Mourners gather at the site of a truck attack at a Berlin Christmas market.

Asked if the attack in Berlin and the murder of the Russian ambassador in Turkey, also on Monday, had caused him to "rethink or reevaluate your plans to create a Muslim registry or ban Muslim immigration to the United States," Trump kept it general.

"You know my plans," he said. "All along, I've been proven to be right. 100% correct. What's happening is disgraceful."

German officials are investigating the truck crash as a possible act of terror. They detained and later released a Pakistani national, an asylum-seeker, in connection with the attack.

According to the Guardian, authorities have since offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of a different suspect, 24-year-old Tunisian national Anis Amri.