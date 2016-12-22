North Carolina lawmakers fail to repeal HB2 after deadlock

The North Carolina Senate failed to reach an agreement Wednesday to repeal House Bill 2, a controversial bill that prohibits municipalities from adding legal protections for people who are not covered under the state's nondiscrimination law.

HB2 was widely criticized as an assault on the rights of LGBTQ people to live free of sanctioned discrimination throughout the state. The bill also required people to use the bathroom matching the gender on their birth certificates versus their gender identity.

And there it is: NC senate adjourns without having passed motion to repeal #HB2. #NCGA

Republicans in the Senate were unable to reach an agreement to repeal HB2 even with a huge caveat — a six-month "cooling-off period," during which city governments can't enact or amend local discrimination ordinances to regulate access to public restrooms, showers or changing facilities like locker rooms.

Republican Sen. Phil Berger, who sponsored the bill, called it an "opportunity to start over."

In a special session Wednesday, Charlotte voted to repeal a local nondiscrimination ordinance that Republicans blamed for the statewide HB2. In an effort to have a fair "do-over," both the city and state were set to repeal their respective pieces of legislation.

According to the North Carolina NAACP's Twitter, some legislators as well as demonstrators were upset at both the attempt to include the "cooling-off" period and the eventual failure of the state legislature to follow through on the repeal.

The Senate has adjourned. Crowd begins to chant "shame" as we leave the chamber #RepealHB2 https://t.co/Qp52xqmT2R

This is smoke & mirrors. You never intended to fully #RepealHB2. I don't know if you think the public is stupid" applause from the gallery

This wasn't the deal! Charlotte repeals the bill and we do a full repeal. I am opposing this bill" #ncga #ncpol #HB2

The deal was simple. Charlotte acted in good faith by repealing its ordinance but we aren't holding up our end of the deal." #RepealHB2

The reason why North Carolinians do NOT trust this #NCGA, because they do not keep their word. This session was to fully repeal #HB2

Tom McKay contributed additional reporting to this story.

This story is breaking and will be updated.