How to read the banned 'Overwatch' Christmas comic if you live in Russia — translated

Blizzard recently released a new holiday-themed comic for its in-game Winter Wonderland event. In the comic, called "Reflections," you can see how various members of the Overwatch crew are celebrating the holidays. The most revelatory section involves the popular hero Tracer — namely, we learn that she's in a romantic relationship with a woman named Emily.

Unfortunately, Blizzard blocked the comic from the Russian version of its site over concerns the LGBTQ content would violate Russia's law against material which promotes so-called propaganda of "nontraditional sexual relations" to minors.

So, if you're an Overwatch fan who happens to identify as LGBTQ — or if you're just a really big fan of Overwatch lore — here are some steps you can take to see the comic. Embedded below is a full guide, translated into Russian. (English version here.)

Translation by Elena Bohenick