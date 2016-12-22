Passenger kicked off JetBlue flight after yelling at Ivanka Trump
By Emily C. Singer
JetBlue kicked a male passenger off a flight Thursday after they verbally harassed incoming first daughter Ivanka Trump, TMZ reported Thursday.

"Your father is ruining the country," a male passenger yelled at Trump, who was traveling coach from John F. Kennedy International Airport along with her three children, according to TMZ.

"Why is she on our flight?" the man continued, according to TMZ. "She should be flying private."

When JetBlue employees removed the man from the flight, he reportedly yelled, "You're kicking me off for expressing my opinion?"

In a statement, JetBlue said, "The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly," adding that the removed passenger was rebooked on another flight.

"If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight," JetBlue said in a statement, according to TMZ. "In this instance, our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight."

Emily C. Singer
