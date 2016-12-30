Thought 2016 was a bad year for politics? Meet your new friend 2017.

The ugly rhetoric from the past year's rancorous presidential race is unlikely to end on Dec. 31, 2016. President-elect Donald Trump, after all, is signaling he's ready to call out Americans who disagree with him at every turn — whether through his Twitter account or on his "Thank You" tour that's basically just a permanent campaign.

Add to that the potential for global crises thanks to the policy proposals Trump has signaled are on the way, and 2017 could make 2016 look like child's play.

Here's what to expect in the New Year.

Healthcare crisis looms with Obamacare repeal

Trump and the GOP campaigned on a promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

But, despite talking about repeal since the law was passed in 2010, Republicans have no concrete alternative ready to go.

Now, they're about delaying the time frame for when the repeal would actually take place.

Yet insurance companies who are part of the Obamacare exchanges could decide to pull out of the markets early, knowing the markets are on the outs. And that would leave those who got their insurance through those exchanges with no options to buy healthcare.

The prospect of millions losing their coverage has Democrats worried.

President Barack Obama himself will reportedly head to Capitol Hill in early January to craft a plan to save the law, according to Politico's Seung Min Kim.

NEWS: Obama headed to Hill on Jan. 4 to huddle with House and Senate Ds on how to shield Obamacare from GOP efforts to kill it, per source

Nuclear arms race?

Fear of a nuclear arms race is once again a reality after Trump tweeted about the need to "greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability."

The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes

Trump spokespeople tried to tamp down the nuclear fears after Trump sent that tweet, but Trump stoked the flames again on Dec. 23, telling MSNBC, "Let it be an arms race."

BREAKING: Trump to #morningjoe on the nukes tweet: 'Let it be an arms race'

The nuclear arms race which spanned a massive chunk of the 20th Century almost led to nuclear war in the 1980s.

This remake of Dr. Strangelove is not good.

President Barack Obama has made nuclear nonproliferation a goal of his White House tenure.

Trump challenges the world order @politico https://t.co/CBpelhcLpg

Trump looks poised to end that priority after he's inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Trade wars could hurt your bank account

Trump has signaled a war on trade is on the horizon: the president-elect has floated increased tariffs on imported goods.

Senior transition official tells CNN Trump team considering an import tariff as high as 10% https://t.co/hPX3FaZxFI

Those tariffs — which are taxes on items companies bring into the United States — could raise the cost of almost everything you buy.

They could also eat into company's profits, putting jobs at risk for Americans in different sectors of the American economy.

Talk of expanding nukes and starting a trade war in the same day. Big day for the Donald yesterday. https://t.co/r1xzuNxCSN

The fears are so great that Republicans in Trump's own administration are sending signals to Trump that a trade war could have damaging impacts on the global economy.

Carl Icahn may have flashed a massive warning signal about Donald Trump's economic plans for China https://t.co/V3ILAd4VwQ

And if you disagree with Trump, the Breitbart internet mob is one click away

If all of those things sound distressing to you, then you won't like what comes next.

Trump has a unified government, with his party holding both chambers of Congress.

And even if Republican House and Senators disagree with Trump's proposals — a handful of which are antithetical to the Republicans' core values — they are unlikely to stop him.

This is how #authoritarianism starts. GOP afraid to cross Trump for fear of revenge. https://t.co/LhHIJD4eZa

That's because many Republicans in Congress fear the angry internet mobs Trump sends their way, either through his tweets or his "enforcers" — including Breitbart and Fox News' Sean Hannity.

So, while we're all hoping 2017 will be a better year for American politics, signals from the two months since Trump was elected don't foreshadow peace and happiness.

Buckle up, and — we never thought we'd say this — enjoy the rest of 2016 while it lasts.

Dec. 30, 2016, 11:36 a.m.: This story has been updated to remove a statement from New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez. Initially, Martinez appeared to send a letter warning of the impacts of an Obamacare repeal. However Martinez's office denied having written it, saying it came from the state's health exchange and never got Martinez's approval.