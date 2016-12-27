Donald Trump bragged on Twitter that he saved Christmas, because of course he did

President-elect Donald Trump isn't even in office yet, but he's taking credit for all sorts of things — even the gifts you bought for family and friends.

"The world was gloomy before I won — there was no hope," Trump tweeted Monday night. "Now the market is up nearly 10% and Christmas spending is over a trillion dollars!"

Trump's tweet isn't even factually correct.

His claim about increased Christmas spending comes from a pre-Christmas survey from the consulting firm Deloitte.

The survey was conducted between Sept. 11 and Sept. 22 — when Hillary Clinton was leading Trump in the polls.

Noted: His Christmas spending data point is from a Deloitte survey published before he was elected--and it's called the "Holiday Survey" https://t.co/QqB30zLaKr

Data on holiday spending, published by the Economist, actually found retail spending during the holiday season is down, in part because people are buying seasonal gifts online throughout the year.

Christmas spending is lower this year than it was in 2015: https://t.co/rOUUc7hFTA https://t.co/rN5N1phdUE

Twitter users skewered Trump for taking credit for Christmas, saying it was in line with the president-elect's inflated ego.

@realDonaldTrump Are you seriously taking credit for Christmas?

He's not even in office yet and he's patting himself on the back for things he has nothing to do with.

One user joked that it makes sense Trump took credit for Christmas spending, given that the holiday "commemorates his birth."

It makes sense that Donald Trump is taking credit for Christmas spending, seeing as the holiday commemorates his birth.

The joke was likely in reference to the Republican National Committee's Christmas statement that, intentionally or not, seemed to liken Trump's election to the birth of Jesus.