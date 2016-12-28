Donald Trump thanks himself on Twitter, gets savagely mocked

It's no secret that President-elect Donald Trump has an ego.
But things got ridiculous Tuesday night when Trump thanked himself for an increase in self-reported consumer confidence in December.
"The U.S. Consumer Confidence Index for December surged nearly four points to 113.7, THE HIGHEST LEVEL IN MORE THAN 15 YEARS!" Trump tweeted. "Thanks Donald!"
Twitter relentlessly mocked Trump for the third-person outburst, launching the #ThanksDonald hashtag to call him out for taking credit for things before he's even sworn in.
Some used the hashtag to bash Trump for his ego.
Others used sarcasm to "thank" him for his behavior — both before and during the 2016 campaign.
Some Trump fans even tried to co-opt the hashtag to earnestly thank Trump.
But his fans couldn't stop the unyielding mockery from anti-Trumpers near and far.