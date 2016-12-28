Donald Trump thanks himself on Twitter, gets savagely mocked

It's no secret that President-elect Donald Trump has an ego.

But things got ridiculous Tuesday night when Trump thanked himself for an increase in self-reported consumer confidence in December.

"The U.S. Consumer Confidence Index for December surged nearly four points to 113.7, THE HIGHEST LEVEL IN MORE THAN 15 YEARS!" Trump tweeted. "Thanks Donald!"

Twitter relentlessly mocked Trump for the third-person outburst, launching the #ThanksDonald hashtag to call him out for taking credit for things before he's even sworn in.

Some used the hashtag to bash Trump for his ego.

It will only be a matter of time before he starts thanking himself for the sun ??coming up #ThanksDonald

ThanksDonald for creating Christmas and Jesus.

ThanksDonald for turning our country into a global laughingstock in order to meet your already overweening ego. https://t.co/zO36bfsuZT

Others used sarcasm to "thank" him for his behavior — both before and during the 2016 campaign.

Our Tweeter-in-Chief talks about himself in the third person like a pro wrestler but with worse vocabulary and poor spelling. #ThanksDonald

thanksdonald not paying taxes, cheating on your wife, stiffing contactors, paying legal fees with other's donations, encouraging violence

Some Trump fans even tried to co-opt the hashtag to earnestly thank Trump.

ThanksDonald - for letting rotten corrupt liberal idiots losing their minds

ThanksDonald for stopping the potus obama agenda dead in its tracks - and ending the nightmare for America

ThanksDonald for shattering the status quo government that has been ruining our country for years.

But his fans couldn't stop the unyielding mockery from anti-Trumpers near and far.

Now all those super weird stories my mom told about grade school nuke drills where they all hid under the desks make sense. #ThanksDonald

Because of you, I've discovered which of my friends were closeted racists before. #ThanksDonald