This Donald Trump rooster statue is going viral in China

A giant rooster sculpture portraying President-elect Donald Trump's famous hairdo and his distinctive hand gestures has been erected at a shopping mall in the Chinese city of Taiyuan.

Cao Mingliang, the deputy director of planning department from N1 ArtWalk Mall, told CNN that the giant rooster figure was commissioned by the company that owns the shopping mall and will be its mascot.

https://t.co/OF4uvXoyXb President Chicken

Cao mentioned that smaller replicas and other products will be available for purchase in the future, though some of them can be found online. At least four stores are selling the Trump rooster from $57, while the cost of a 32-foot statue is estimated at $1,739.

Wei Qing, a spokesman for Shenghe Yangtai Business, which is selling the Trump roosters, told CNN, "I think the rooster is very cute and funny, the hairstyle and eyebrows look very much like Donald Trump. I'm sure it will attract a lot of costumers."

It is not the first bird that resembles Trump's hairstyle. Chinese newspaper People's Daily tweeted the image of a bird that sports a Trump-like hair: "Meet the pheasant-elect: Bird sporting 'Donald Trump's hairstyle' soars to internet fame in China."

Meet the pheasant-elect: Bird sporting 'Donald Trump's hairstyle' soars to internet fame in China https://t.co/qYUbMcDYmV

Trump has made some shockwaves in China. During the campaign trail, Trump pledged he would reclaim jobs lost to China while placing steep tariffs on Chinese imports, and a recent phone conversation between the president-elect and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen led Beijing to issue a diplomatic protest on Dec. 3.