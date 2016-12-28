Barack Obama beats out Donald Trump for most admired man of 2016

President Barack Obama is the most admired man in America for the ninth year in a row, beating out President-elect Donald Trump for the title, according to an annual Gallup survey released on Wednesday.

According to Gallup, 22% of Americans said that, of all men living today in any part of the world, Obama is the one they admire most. Trump came in second with 15%.

Trump has yet to comment directly on the news.

But soon after Gallup published the survey results, Trump called out Obama for being unhelpful during the transition process.

"Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks," Trump tweeted. "Thought it was going to be a smooth transition — NOT!"

As for the most admired woman, Hillary Clinton won the title for the 15th year in a row, according to Gallup.

She beat out first lady Michelle Obama for the title.