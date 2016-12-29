Ideas for New Year's Eve 2017 if you're single but totally don't give a f*ck

So, here it is again: New Year's Eve, the most contrived, fake-romantic holiday since Valentine's Day. And where are you? Single, of course. But you don't give a crap, do you? That's right. Because life isn't all about having a love affair with another person — but a big part of it should focus on the love affair you have with yourself.

Besides, we could all use a little self-love after this year, couldn't we? So, here's our list of things you can do solo on NYE, a night usually reserved for couples, cuddling and champagne kisses.

Host your own party

dturphoto/Shutterstock Party like it's 19-- er, 2017.

Hosting your own NYE bash means you get to be a bit of a tyrant — and who doesn't love that? You can tell people to bring homemade dishes to turn it into a potluck (remember: appetizers, entrees, sides and desserts), and you can make your shindig BYOB if guests want to observe the tradition of getting wasted on the final day of the year. You can pair some awesome food and wines or decree that anyone who wants to come to your party can't bring their significant other. Hail, King You!

Have a singles' night out

Mic/Hulu The ladies of 'Broad City' would want you to.

If you and your friends are all single at the end of this bitter year, then you're in luck! You can all enjoy yourselves without dragging around pesky significant others. (And let's face it, who hasn't gotten into a fight with a boyfriend or girlfriend on NYE or seen one of those fights happening right in front of you? You're better off.)

Instead, go out with your friends and do anything you want. Get dressed up and go to the club, play paintball or go down to the beach depending on your locale. Make sure that whatever you do, you're celebrating together and enjoying yourselves. If all your friends are in relationships, go out on your own and make new, better friends.

Take a mini-vacation

Mary Altaffer/AP Just got paid? Wanna travel? Go to Times Square!

The idea of traveling at the 11th hour can be a little nerve-wracking, but it's important to remember you don't need to be in a relationship to go somewhere fun. SheKnows has a list of incredible New Year's Eve destinations for single women — including New Orleans and Memphis, Tennessee — and there are plenty more where that came from. If you just got your Christmas bonus and there's somewhere you've always wanted to go, now is the time.

See your family

bokan/Shutterstock Are your family get-togethers as awkward as this appears to be?

NYE with the family may seem like an awkward idea you haven't entertained since you were a kid, but it's important to remember the big difference between then and now: You can drink. Consider getting together with your parents, siblings or fun aunts and uncles and revel in the importance of the people who will probably always be a part of your life.

Say "screw it" and stay in

Nataliia Budianska/Shutterstock Ignore the giant, menacing clock in your room and get comfy.

Some lists will tell you to avoid staying in no matter what, but not this one. The essence of not giving a f*ck about your singleness is not feeling like you have to fill NYE with other people or things to distract you from being on your own. Elite Daily suggests you "get drunk alone and blow a ton of money online shopping," which sounds better than almost anything, but you can also window-shop your favorite online stores, have a Netflix marathon or replay all your favorite old video games.

The cool thing about being single is you don't have to get dressed up and make a big deal about NYE. You can make it awesome right at home.

Have a "you" day

Giphy You rock!

You know how when you're in a relationship, you always have to make some sort of compromise? One of you wants to go here for dinner but the other one wants to go there and blah blah blah... Well, today can be all about you if you want it to be.

Grab your favorite takeout food or eat at your favorite restaurant. Give yourself a pedicure or never change out of your pajamas. You don't have to worry about whether anyone else wants to do something different — today is about you and what you want.

So, bring on 2017. You're ready.