Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer and gameplay footage first came to us during E3 2016, when Nintendo finally gave us a glimpse of what to expect. And they have since doled out more and more looks into the upcoming Zelda title as we grow closer to the 2017 Breath of the Wild release date for Wii U and Nintendo Switch.

The Japanese gaming company made the wait a little easier with a recent Facebook post revealing a new Zelda: Breath of the Wild gameplay screengrab, which shows Link in the middle of a heated battle.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild latest official sneak peek

Nintendo on Facbook Link faces off against a boss in the latest 'Zelda: Breath of the Wild' screenshot.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild gameplay screenshot doesn't tell us much, but it does offer a glimpse of what to expect from a boss battle in the upcoming adventure game — or at the very least a mini-boss battle. This enemy seems too large to be a regular opponent Link might stumble across.

The enemy's color scheme continues the neon aesthetic design we've seen in other images belonging to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — namely Link's souped-up bow and arrow.

Often in larger Zelda fights, there will be a blatant spot or area where the boss is exposed, allowing you to deal damage. On this unnamed enemy, that spot could be the circle in the center of the monster's head, or even one of the holes closer to the base of the beast. We won't know for sure until Zelda: Breath of the Wild's release date sometime in 2017.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild : What we know and don't know

Much of the gameplay we've seen from Breath of the Wild indicates this will be a much more open world-style game than previous Zelda titles. Not only will you be able to roam freely as Link, you'll have to fend for yourself — from making sure your weapons don't break to even cooking food.

What we don't know, however, is the most important detail of all: When in 2017 will Nintendo unleash Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Wii U and Nintendo Switch owners? Like Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, the game will make its way to two Nintendo consoles. With the game coming to the Switch, we could see Zelda: Breath of the Wild launch right alongside the system in March. We'll know more about both the console and the new Zelda title as we enter 2017.

