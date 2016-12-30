The annual Consumer Electronics Show — or CES — in Las Vegas is typically a chance for companies to show off their newest gadgets, gizmos and ultra-high-resolution TVs. In other words, it's not usually the place to see or hear about the hottest new video games.

Every now and then, though, some new info slips out. Thanks to graphics processing giant NVIDIA, we'll get a fresh new look at Mass Effect: Andromeda at the company's CES 2017 keynote event.

Mass Effect: Andromeda release date PS4, Xbox One and PC: When will new footage be revealed?

Per the official Mass Effect Twitter account, the footage will be shown during NVIDIA's CES presentation Jan. 4.

Ready to see more Mass Effect: Andromeda environments and gameplay? Tune in to @nvidia's CES keynote next Wednesday: https://t.co/Y4C8dy5DOl

The presentation is set for 6:30 p.m. Pacific. There's no information yet on what kinds of new environments and gameplay will be shown, but given that Mass Effect: Andromeda is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2017, we'll take anything we can get.

