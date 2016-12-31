George Conway — the husband of Donald Trump's campaign adviser Kellyanne Conway, who will stay on with Trump as a member of his White House team — is on the "short list" of candidates for the position of U.S. solicitor general, CNN reported on Friday.

The position is the third-highest ranking in the Justice Department, reported CNN, and requires approval from the Senate. The U.S. solicitor general represents the federal government before the Supreme Court.

George Conway, a graduate of Harvard College and Yale Law School, has made his career as a corporate attorney and is currently a partner at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, a corporate law firm.

Conway has represented several well-known clients, including cigarette company Philip Morris, and according to a New Yorker story from October, played "a historic — and largely hidden — role in the impeachment of Bill Clinton," quietly helping with legal attacks on Clinton and his administration.

An unnamed source "familiar with the process" told CNN that, if chosen by Trump for the position, Conway would accept.