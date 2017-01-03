Trump inauguration schedule 2017: Date, plans and more

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Jan. 20, amid the promise of protests across Washington, D.C. Here's the essential guide to the events surrounding the 58th inaugural ceremony.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Alex Brandon/AP Holiday wreaths at the Arlington National Cemetery

- Wreath laying ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery: More information will be available soon on the official inauguration website.

- Make America Great Again! welcome concert at the Lincoln Memorial: This event will include an appearance by President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

Friday, Jan. 20

- Inaugural swearing-in at the west front of the U.S. Capitol

- Inaugural parade at Pennsylvania Avenue: After the swearing-in ceremony, Trump, Pence and their families will take part in a parade down Pennsylvania Avenue.

- Inaugural balls

Saturday, Jan 21

Jose Luis Magana/AP Mass at the Washington National Cathedral

- National prayer service at Washington's National Cathedral: More information on the interfaith service will soon become available on the official inauguration website.

How to get tickets?

Members of congress hold swearing-in tickets, which will be available to their constituencies. Tickets for the parade, balls and other events are available through the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Other details to consider

Alex Wong/Getty Images Washington Monument at National Mall

- Driving is not recommended. There will be street closures, so visitors are encouraged to ride the metro, bike or walk. The metro opens at 4 a.m., but keep in mind that metro station closures at Smithsonian, Federal Triangle and Mt. Vernon Convention center are subject to change.

- Those in need of accommodation can check out available hotel packages in D.C.