Hillary Clinton will attend Donald Trump's inauguration

Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, will attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, setting aside the sting of loss to show their support of a peaceful transition of power, New York magazine reported Tuesday.

The Clintons will attend Trump's inauguration out of "a sense of duty and respect for the American democratic process," New York reported, citing two "well-placed" sources.

Normally, unsuccessful presidential nominees wouldn't be expected to attend the swearing in of their former foe — but Hillary Clinton was not your typical nominee.

Former presidents fit to travel often attend the inauguration of each president, and as the former first lady, Clinton will accompany her husband to watch Trump take the Oath of Office.

The Clintons' decision to attend the inauguration comes the same day former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, announced they will also head to Washington, D.C., for Trump's swearing in.

The Bush family were no fans of Trump during the election, given Trump's treatment of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush in the primary.

But in a statement, the Bushes said they are "pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power — a hallmark of American democracy."

Former President Jimmy Carter will also attend, while former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, told CNBC through a spokesperson that their age prevents them from being in attendance.