Donald Trump breaks promise to reveal secret info on Russia hacks by Wednesday
Getty Images

Donald Trump breaks promise to reveal secret info on Russia hacks by Wednesday

By Tom McKay
 | 

President-elect Donald Trump, who has been trying to deflect blame from the Russian government over alleged cyberattacks designed to derail his general election opponent Hillary Clinton, said Friday he knows "things that other people don't know" that would be released Tuesday or Wednesday.

Well, it's Wednesday, and the promised revelation? Huge shocker: It never materialized.

Instead, Trump spent most of the week tweeting shade at the intelligence community he will soon run as president and ignoring the overwhelming evidence hackers tied to the Russian government were responsible for breaking into Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign email systems. In addition to launching a dubious dispute over the date of an intelligence briefing on the cyberattacks, Trump sided with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who disputes claims of Russian involvement.

The Wall Street Journal also reported Wednesday that Trump plans to dramatically "restructure" both the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the CIA, because both agencies have become "politicized."

Trump's intelligence briefing on the matter is scheduled for Friday, when presumably he may actually learn some confidential information about the cyberattacks.

Share:
Tom McKay
By Tom McKay
Related stories by this author

Recommended Video

These Parkland survivors are helping students have a voice at the ballet box

March 7, 2018

In Other News

Related Coverage