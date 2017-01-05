President-elect Donald Trump, who has been trying to deflect blame from the Russian government over alleged cyberattacks designed to derail his general election opponent Hillary Clinton, said Friday he knows "things that other people don't know" that would be released Tuesday or Wednesday.
Well, it's Wednesday, and the promised revelation? Huge shocker: It never materialized.
Instead, Trump spent most of the week tweeting shade at the intelligence community he will soon run as president and ignoring the overwhelming evidence hackers tied to the Russian government were responsible for breaking into Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign email systems. In addition to launching a dubious dispute over the date of an intelligence briefing on the cyberattacks, Trump sided with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who disputes claims of Russian involvement.
The Wall Street Journal also reported Wednesday that Trump plans to dramatically "restructure" both the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the CIA, because both agencies have become "politicized."
Trump's intelligence briefing on the matter is scheduled for Friday, when presumably he may actually learn some confidential information about the cyberattacks.