President-elect Donald Trump, who has been trying to deflect blame from the Russian government over alleged cyberattacks designed to derail his general election opponent Hillary Clinton, said Friday he knows "things that other people don't know" that would be released Tuesday or Wednesday.

Well, it's Wednesday, and the promised revelation? Huge shocker: It never materialized.

Instead, Trump spent most of the week tweeting shade at the intelligence community he will soon run as president and ignoring the overwhelming evidence hackers tied to the Russian government were responsible for breaking into Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign email systems. In addition to launching a dubious dispute over the date of an intelligence briefing on the cyberattacks, Trump sided with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who disputes claims of Russian involvement.

The "Intelligence" briefing on so-called "Russian hacking" was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!

Julian Assange said "a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta" - why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did not give him the info!

@FoxNews: Julian Assange on U.S. media coverage: "It's very dishonest." #Hannity https://t.co/ADcPRQifH9" More dishonest than anyone knows

Somebody hacked the DNC but why did they not have "hacking defense" like the RNC has and why have they not responded to the terrible......

things they did and said (like giving the questions to the debate to H). A total double standard! Media, as usual, gave them a pass.

The Wall Street Journal also reported Wednesday that Trump plans to dramatically "restructure" both the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the CIA, because both agencies have become "politicized."

This is chilling. In justifying a plan to scale back American intelligence agencies, Trump allies say it's political https://t.co/Yi3ovM39Ua

Trump's intelligence briefing on the matter is scheduled for Friday, when presumably he may actually learn some confidential information about the cyberattacks.