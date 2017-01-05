One of the earliest and most important investments of your criminal career in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online is the purchase of an apartment, house or garage. But, eventually, there comes a time when you'll want to sell property in GTA 5 Online.

Each piece of real estate takes up one deed allotment for your character, and you may only have three active deeds in total. So be smart in what you buy, and know how you're going to sell it if you need funds quick.

Here's everything you need to know about how to buy and sell property in GTA 5 Online.

Mic/GTA Online The in-game web in 'GTA Online' is where you spend much of your hard-earned wealth.

GTA 5 Online : How to buy property

To purchase real estate in GTA 5 Online, pull up your smartphone and select the web key (the white wireframe sphere against a blue background). Then, select the "Dynasty 8" link in the lower left-hand corner of the homepage.

Click "View Property Listings" on the following page. You'll be looking at an interactive map of Los Santos and Blaine County that shows all the apartments and garages you can purchase. You can filter by cost and location.

Mic/GTA Online High-end apartments in the Vinewood Hills of Los Santos can run you a million GTA$ or more.

If you click on the house-shaped icons on the right, the Dynasty 8 website will display the home, apartment or garage you are inquiring about on the left side of the screen so you can review the price and unit details.

Remember, garages are purely used for car storage. They lack the basic amenities you find in apartments or houses. That's why apartments and houses can be much more expensive than garages.

Mic/GTA Online There's nothing like having your own, private view of downtown Los Santos. All you need now is a sniper rifle.

GTA 5 Online : Why you should buy a home

You don't need all the things you get with an apartment or house in GTA 5 Online, but it's nice to have a home base. It can be nice to just hang out in your house and watch the in-game television shows or listen to talk radio while you wait for your friends to log on.

You can also practice your endurance by downing whiskey shots and glasses of wine, and, of course, a free bong typically comes included with every home — at least in our experience. You can also spend money on new decorations for apartments and homes if that's your sort of fun.

On the practical side of things, you can set your spawn point to specific homes you own. So it makes sense to purchase real estate strategically.

If you like stealing helicopters and planes, buy a place near an airfield in the middle of the desert for quick access. That's an easier solution than trying to break into the main Los Santos airport.

Mic/GTA Online A $25,000 garage may be one of the smartest investments you make in GTA Online.

How to sell property in GTA 5 Online : The smart way to do it

As we said, you only have three deeds to use in GTA 5 Online. That means that if you buy three apartments you will have to sell one of those properties before you buy a fourth.

You also cannot sell a piece of property in GTA 5 Online unless you replace it with something else. This can be frustrating if you have millions of dollars locked up in real estate in GTA 5 Online that you never use. In that case, find an extremely cheap property to pick up, like a garage.

You will be refunded some but not necessarily all of the difference between the two properties. It's a janky way to sell old real estate but it's the best you can do until and unless Rockstar Games allows GTA Online players to just sell real estate, period.

