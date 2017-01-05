If you're returning to Grand Theft Auto 5 Online after a long absence — maybe to join friends that just scored the game at Christmas — you may want to take a fresh look at what your character looks like.

Luckily, giving your character in GTA 5 Online a rigorous course of plastic surgery is just an expensive hospital bill away.

How to change your appearance in GTA 5 Online : Easy but expensive

To change your appearance in GTA Online, call up the interaction menu and then select "Style." In the following menu, select "Change Appearance." To proceed any further, you'll need to pay a hefty fee of 100,000 GTA$.

Mic/GTA Online The interaction menu is what surgery prep looks like in GTA Online.

If you're willing to foot the bill, you can change your character's appearance entirely, almost as if you were creating a new character from scratch.

