Donald Trump removes swing set on White House grounds, making him the worst grandpa ever

President-elect Donald Trump had a swing set on the White House lawn removed, rejecting an offer from President Barack Obama to keep the jungle gym for his grandchildren to use, CBS News' Mark Knoller reported.

Obama had the playground added to the White House lawn for his then-young daughters, Sasha and Malia, to use after the family moved into the historic home in 2009, Knoller reported.

A WH official says the Obama WH offered to keep the playset for @realDonaldTrump kid/grandkids, but was turned down.

Trump, for his part, has eight young grandchildren from two of his five children — Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump.

He also has a 10-year-old son, Barron, with his third wife, Melania Trump.

It's unclear why Trump did not want to keep the playground for Barron and his grandkids to use.

Trump has told reporters that Barron won't be moving to the White House right away, saying he instead will finish out the school year at his current school.

Knoller reported that the playground has already been removed from the White House lawn and donated to "a local organization serving those in need."

