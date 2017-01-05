Report: Former Sen. Dan Coats is Donald Trump's pick for director of national intelligence

President-elect Donald Trump plans to nominate former Sen. Dan Coats (R-Ind.) as director of national intelligence, the Washington Post reported Thursday afternoon.

Coats, who retired from the Senate in 2016, was a member of the Senate's intelligence committee. He also served as an ambassador to Germany during President George W. Bush's tenure.

As director of national intelligence, Coats will oversee all of the U.S. intelligence agencies.

Trump has a contentious relationship with the intelligence community, after publicly casting doubt on their conclusions that Russia was behind the hacking of Democratic groups in the 2016 presidential election.

James Clapper currently serves in the role.