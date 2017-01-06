Trump is focused on what's most important to America: 'Celebrity Apprentice' ratings

President-elect Donald Trump spent his Friday morning focused on, of all things, ratings for The New Celebrity Apprentice.

Ahead of his briefing with U.S. intelligence officials on Russia's alleged involvement in election-related cyberattacks, Trump spent his morning firing off tweets about the reality television show he used to host.

"Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got 'swamped' (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT," Trump tweeted, inexplicably referring to himself in the third person.

"So much for being a movie star — and that was season one compared to season 14," Trump continued in his Twitter tirade. "Now compare him to my season one. But who cares, he supported Kasich and Hillary."

But Trump appeared to answer his own rhetorical question. Clearly he does care about the ratings, or he wouldn't be tweeting about them.

Trump is still executive producer of the show, meaning his name and bank account are impacted by the show's performance.

People on Twitter questioned how Trump could have time to revenge-tweet against Schwarzenegger and The New Celebrity Apprentice, but not attend all of his intelligence briefings — which could have real consequences on Americans' lives.

@realDonaldTrump Sir: how can you find time to tweet on Apprentice ratings - but not receive an intelligence briefing?

@realDonaldTrump And how exactly does you trashing Arnold Schwarzenegger increase the safety and prosperity of the American people...?