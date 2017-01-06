Donald Trump's "Great Wall" gets relentlessly mocked on Twitter

President-elect Donald Trump reneged on a campaign promise Friday to have Mexico pay for his proposed border wall.
Not only was he mocked for backtracking on a signature campaign promise, but Twitter took him to task for naming it the "Great Wall" — an homage to the massive fortress China built centuries ago in an effort to protect the country from invasion.
"The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!" Trump tweeted.
There were those who mocked him for his lack of creativity.
"Does he know 'Great Wall' TM is already taken?" former Saturday Night Live cast member Rachel Dratch tweeted. "Maybe 'Huge Wall' more on brand..."
Other users knocked Trump for the cost of his "Great Wall." They noted that not only has Mexico not agreed to pay for the wall, but that the project would increase the United States' national debt — an issue Republicans have railed against for years.
Others pointed out the hypocrisy in Trump's willingness to pay billions for the wall, when he's eager to dismantle the Affordable Care Act because it's too costly.
There were the tweets that mocked Trump for his priorities, saying he should be more concerned with climate change than a costly border wall.
While many gave Trump a history lesson, noting that the Great Wall of China — from which Trump ostensibly got the new name of his project — didn't actually keep intruders out.
And then there were those who sarcastically wondered if the "Great Wall of Mexico" would be just as big as its namesake.