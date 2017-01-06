Donald Trump's "Great Wall" gets relentlessly mocked on Twitter

President-elect Donald Trump reneged on a campaign promise Friday to have Mexico pay for his proposed border wall.

Not only was he mocked for backtracking on a signature campaign promise, but Twitter took him to task for naming it the "Great Wall" — an homage to the massive fortress China built centuries ago in an effort to protect the country from invasion.

"The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!" Trump tweeted.

There were those who mocked him for his lack of creativity.

"Does he know 'Great Wall' TM is already taken?" former Saturday Night Live cast member Rachel Dratch tweeted. "Maybe 'Huge Wall' more on brand..."

Other users knocked Trump for the cost of his "Great Wall." They noted that not only has Mexico not agreed to pay for the wall, but that the project would increase the United States' national debt — an issue Republicans have railed against for years.

I'm gonna ask Congress to build me a Great Wall out of gold bullion in my backyard. Don't worry, I'll get Mexico to pay for it later.

Oh, we are going to send an invoice to Mexico for the wall, believe me." https://t.co/W4qR5guFvA

If he's so confident it will be under-budget and reimbursed, maybe he should ask his 63M voters to each front $200. https://t.co/XQ6NhPhCJO

The Great Wall will raise National debt 10ft higher

Others pointed out the hypocrisy in Trump's willingness to pay billions for the wall, when he's eager to dismantle the Affordable Care Act because it's too costly.

It's estimated that the "Great Wall" will cost $25 Billion to build & $750 Million a year to maintain. But, we can't afford healthcare?

There were the tweets that mocked Trump for his priorities, saying he should be more concerned with climate change than a costly border wall.

Trump should think about building his "Great Wall" around Mar-a-Lago. That's where he's going to need it when the seas rise.

While many gave Trump a history lesson, noting that the Great Wall of China — from which Trump ostensibly got the new name of his project — didn't actually keep intruders out.

What's funny about the ACTUAL Great Wall-- breached. repeatedly.

You know, the Great Wall of China didnt keep anyone out either so maybe thats a pretty accurate name for it https://t.co/MYtDFV7f27

And then there were those who sarcastically wondered if the "Great Wall of Mexico" would be just as big as its namesake.