Mass Effect: Andromeda will undoubtedly be one of the biggest games of 2017, but it has pretty big shoes to fill. Bioware's classic sci-fi RPG trilogy has delighted and enthralled millions of players over the past decade, with Mass Effect 2 arguably being the peak of its achievements — seriously, you can push that dude out of that window; it rules.

Right now, Mass Effect 2 is free on PC via Origin, so you have no excuse not to play it. Here are the system requirements and everything you need to know about downloading the game

Mass Effect 2 free on PC: How to get it

The Mass Effect series is published by EA, meaning it can only be found for PC on Origin, EA's online storefront. Unfortunately, this means it's not on Steam like every other game in existence. Still, if you want Mass Effect 2 for free, you'll have to make an Origin account if you don't have one already.

Once you've done that, go to this page and click the orange "Get It Now" button. You've just gotten Mass Effect 2 for free! Good job. This is a time-limited deal, meaning you should have until the end of January to get it. Surely you can find some time between now and then to click a single button.

Now go have fun and make sure you always push that guy out of that window. For an added bonus, try to make your character look like Ariana Grande.

Mass Effect 2 : PC System requirements

To play Mass Effect 2 for free, you'll also need to make sure your PC is powerful enough to run the game. According to Origin's website, the minimum system requirements include Windows XP SP3, Windows Vista SP1, Windows 7 and up. You'll also need at least a 1.8Ghz Intel Core 2 Duo processor and at least 15GB of storage space. Check out the full list of system requirements here.

