"Mature Trump Tweets" imagines the world with a grown-up Donald Trump
Getty Images

"Mature Trump Tweets" imagines the world with a grown-up Donald Trump

By Tom McKay
 | 

In this world, nothing can be said to be certain except death, taxes and bad Donald Trump tweets.

Since the president-elect's victory in the Nov. 8 presidential election — and well before then — he's used his Twitter account for any bewildering number of malevolent purposes including threatening the government of China, mocking former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger's debut on The New Celebrity Apprentice and wishing a happy New Year to his "many enemies."

But what if it didn't need to be this way?

The satirical account Mature Trump Tweets is what the president-elect might sound like were he actually classy and not extremely not classy. "Presidential Trump" is just fine with his bald head of hair and enjoys weighing in on national and world issues with a restrained, reassuring and polite tone.

Check out these comparisons from Mature Trump Tweets and the real thing: 

On partisanship

On the media

On an educated and well-informed populace

On New Year's Eve

On whether Russia hacked the DNC and Hillary Clinton's campaign

On the election

On his inauguration


On Israel and the U.N.

On President Barack Obama

On Chicago's homicide rate

On trade

On himself

While the problem with Trump isn't really whether or not he's polite — it's the platform of bigotry he campaigned on and his glaring personal liabilities — the account is certainly a distressing look at the alternate-reality Trump that could have been instead of the real Donald Trump we got.

Share:
Tom McKay
By Tom McKay
Related stories by this author

Recommended Video

These Parkland survivors are helping students have a voice at the ballet box

March 7, 2018

In Other News

Related Coverage