"Mature Trump Tweets" imagines the world with a grown-up Donald Trump

In this world, nothing can be said to be certain except death, taxes and bad Donald Trump tweets.
Since the president-elect's victory in the Nov. 8 presidential election — and well before then — he's used his Twitter account for any bewildering number of malevolent purposes including threatening the government of China, mocking former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger's debut on The New Celebrity Apprentice and wishing a happy New Year to his "many enemies."
But what if it didn't need to be this way?
The satirical account Mature Trump Tweets is what the president-elect might sound like were he actually classy and not extremely not classy. "Presidential Trump" is just fine with his bald head of hair and enjoys weighing in on national and world issues with a restrained, reassuring and polite tone.
Check out these comparisons from Mature Trump Tweets and the real thing:
On partisanship
On the media
On an educated and well-informed populace
On New Year's Eve
On whether Russia hacked the DNC and Hillary Clinton's campaign
On the election
On his inauguration
On Israel and the U.N.
On President Barack Obama
On Chicago's homicide rate
On trade
On himself
While the problem with Trump isn't really whether or not he's polite — it's the platform of bigotry he campaigned on and his glaring personal liabilities — the account is certainly a distressing look at the alternate-reality Trump that could have been instead of the real Donald Trump we got.