This Emma Watson 'Beauty and the Beast'-inspired doll is creeping everyone out

The Emma Watson-starring, live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast rolls out in March 2017, and with it comes the inevitable deluge of Disney merchandise — some of which is wildly variable in quality, according to Internet commenters.

Earlier this week, doll collector William Herrington posted a photo of one particular doll to photo-sharing website Flickr, calling it "creepy af. Gonna pass."

THIS IS HORRIFYING! Disney WYD?!

What the fuck is this? Did the plastic from Lord Farquaad's batch LEAK into Belle's vat at the factory?! ????????

According to BuzzFeed, Herrington found the doll at the JCPenney at Mesa Mall in Grand Junction, Colorado.

"I knew that Disney Store's live-action dolls are never 100% accurate to the actors, but this one was atrocious!" he told the site. "Her face was shiny and covered in freckles (that looked more like a skin disease) and her head looked like it was being ripped open and torn where the hair was rooted into the head."

As the image quickly spread across the internet, users noticed something else: The doll looked not like Watson, but eerily like pop star Justin Bieber.

when you order an emma watson doll online but a justin bieber doll in a yellow dress & a wig arrives instead

The resemblance really is uncanny:

they thought they made a nice emma as belle doll but instead they made a justin bieber doll

That's Justin Bieber in a dress though

Here's some photo evidence for the unconvinced:

@CGBPosts definitely it's Bieber

Hopefully, this monstrosity will never make it into any Toy Story crossovers.